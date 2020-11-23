Surface Duo television ad explains app groups for the dual-screened phone
We've heard about a lot of special "modes" offered by handsets, but we've never before seen the "Feast Mode" that is the subject of a new 30-second television advertisement for the Microsoft Surface Duo that was released today. Starring former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, the ad mentions how Surface Duo users can create app groups. These are two separate apps that you pair together. Both open at the same time by tapping on a single icon. Each app opens on one of the two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays on the phone.
The use of the phrase Beast Mode has a couple of different meanings for this spot. It refers to the food that is being ordered by the running back, but it also is a take off on Lynch's NFL nickname of Beast Mode.
The two 5.6-inch displays create an 8.1-inch tablet sized screen when open to 180-degrees. Powered by the Snapdragon 855, the Surface Duo comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is equipped with an 11MP camera and carries a 3577mAh battery. An 18W fast charging brick comes in the box and Android 10 is pre-installed. The good news is that an update to Android 11 is expected in the near future.
Microsoft says, "It’s time for Feast Mode! With App Groups and two high-resolution touchscreens, do it like Marshawn Lynch and double up. Who's hungry? Pair your favorites and do one better with Surface Duo."