Surface Duo television ad explains app groups for the dual-screened phone



We've heard about a lot of special "modes" offered by handsets, but we've never before seen the "Feast Mode" that is the subject of a new 30-second television advertisement for the Microsoft Surface Duo that was released today. Starring former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, the ad mentions how Surface Duo users can create app groups. These are two separate apps that you pair together. Both open at the same time by tapping on a single icon. Each app opens on one of the two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays on the phone.





The ad begins with Lynch sitting in a living room set browsing through his Surface Duo. "My favorite pairings," the bruising running back says, "mac and cheese, shrimp and grits." We see that he is adding these menu items to a catering order that appears to be for the filming of a movie or a commercial. We hear a director tell Marshawn that he is needed back on the set in five minutes.







The use of the phrase Beast Mode has a couple of different meanings for this spot. It refers to the food that is being ordered by the running back, but it also is a take off on Lynch's NFL nickname of Beast Mode.











The rest of the commercial shows some of the different configurations that the Surface Duo can use thanks to its new cutting- edge hinge. For example, laptop mode puts the device in landscape with one screen on top utilized as, well, the display. The other screen is on the bottom and is used as a QWERTY keyboard. In tent mode, the phone is placed on a table like an inverted "V." Users can binge watch their favorite streaming content or use the Surface Duo as an alarm clock while lying in bed.





The two 5.6-inch displays create an 8.1 -inch tablet sized screen when open to 180-degrees. Powered by the Snapdragon 855, the Surface Duo comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is equipped with an 11MP camera and carries a 3577mAh battery. An 18W fast charging brick comes in the box and Android 10 is pre-installed. The good news is that an update to Android 11 is expected in the near future.





Microsoft says, "It’s time for Feast Mode! With App Groups and two high-resolution touchscreens, do it like Marshawn Lynch and double up. Who's hungry? Pair your favorites and do one better with Surface Duo."