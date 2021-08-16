Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Processors

TSMC's U.S. fab faces delays while the final plan could end up being more ambitious

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
TSMC's U.S. fab faces delays while the final plan could end up being more ambitious
As you probably already know if you are a loyal PhoneArena reader, the largest independent foundry in the world, TSMC, is building a fabrication facility in Phoenix, Arizona that is supposed to turn out 5nm chipsets by 2024. The facilities will not be turning out cutting-edge chips since TSMC could be delivering 2nm chips out of its fabs in Taiwan by the time 5nm product rolls off of its assembly lines in Arizona.

According to a report by wccftech, TSMC is facing a huge management shakeup that could potentially lead to a delay in the completion of the new facility. As with any chip fab, TSMC needs to make sure that its production facilities include clean rooms where there is zero-tolerance for any kind of dirt that could contaminate the chip-making process. According to The United Daily News (UDN), the foundry's longtime cleanroom equipment supplier is experiencing a shakeup in management.

Jiangxi Hantang System Integration Co. was going to equip the new TSMC Arizona factory with a clean room. But the company is in the middle of a major management shakeup led by its largest stockholders. What kicked off this instability was the death of Hantang's founder in 2015 which resulted in the widow receiving the majority of the company's stock.

Some of the contracts that Hantang has with tech companies, including the one with TSMC that will supply its U.S. fab with equipment for a clean room, are now part of the power struggle taking place inside Hantang. However, the latest rumor is that Hantang and TSMC have concluded their negotiations and that Hantang will send 20 of its top engineers to the U.S. and hire more than 200 people in the states to help it set up TSMC's U.S. facilities.

When the Arizona fab opens, mass production will take place using the 5nm process node. The facility is expected to produce 20,000 wafers per month. But there are whispers that TSMC will end up manufacturing chips using the 3nm process node while hiking output to 100,000 wafers per month. And if demand requires it, the U.S. might ask TSMC to build six factories in the states instead of just one. This has been confirmed by TSMC chairman Dr. Liu (Mark) Deyin.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Chipsets for U.S. Galaxy S22 series to be made by Samsung using 4nm process node
by Alan Friedman,  5
Chipsets for U.S. Galaxy S22 series to be made by Samsung using 4nm process node
By 2025, half of the world's smartphone sales could consist of 5G enabled handsets
by Alan Friedman,  2
By 2025, half of the world's smartphone sales could consist of 5G enabled handsets
Samsung’s Apple phase: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 ditch all accessories from the box
by Martin Filipov,  25
Samsung’s Apple phase: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 ditch all accessories from the box
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Previously canceled Castlevania game gets revived exclusively for Apple Arcade
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Previously canceled Castlevania game gets revived exclusively for Apple Arcade
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless