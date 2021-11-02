Notification Center

iOS Apple Apps

Siri's Konami Code Easter Egg has three different responses to tell you

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Siri's Konami Code Easter Egg has three different responses to tell you
A new Easter Egg has been discovered for iOS and the iPhone that is based on the Konami Code. The latter is a sequence of controller button presses that was created as a cheat by games developer Kazuhisa Hashimoto, who used to work for Konami. Hashimoto died last year at the age of 79 and one of the games he worked on was Gradius.

The sequence of the Konami Code, Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right B A, was used by video game players to power up their characters in Gradius and other games. Now, that sequence is an Easter Egg for iOS users. Simply activate Siri by saying, "Hey, Siri" and read the directions of the cheat to the Virtual Assistant.

Siri will respond by calling you a "cheater," or a "nerd. Or Siri might say, "I'm getting dizzy." According to The Sun, the Konami Code also works on other platforms. Try it with Alexa and Amazon's voice assistant will say, "Super Alexa mode: Activated. Starting reactors: Online. Enabling advanced systems: Online. Raising dongers. Error: Dongers missing. Aborting…"

Back in 2003, Hashimoto said that he created the code to make it easier for him to play-test the game. Another game called Contra gave 30 extra lives to those who used the Konami Code on their controller when the title screen appeared. Keep in mind that the code also worked with non-NES games. On the PlayStation, the code would be Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, O, X.

