Samsung will accept your Galaxy Z Fold 2 with cracked screen as a trade toward a new Fold 3

Have you ever dropped your smartphone and cracked the screen? You don't have to be a smartphone enthusiast to feel horrible about it and usually the first reaction is to replay the moment over and over again in your mind. You then start thinking about whether you have the financial wherewithal to immediately purchase a replacement unit.







While most people wouldn't consider cracking their screen to be a positive event, Samsung is offering a deal that includes trading in a previously owned Galaxy Z Fold 2 and getting as much as $1,100 in enhanced trade-in credits toward the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold 3. Even if the phone being traded in as part of the deal has a busted screen, you can still grab as much as a 61% price break.





Samsung is even adding an instant $250 credit toward the purchase of a Galaxy Watch 4 and other accessories such as an S Pen Pro, cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, wireless chargers for the latter, and wireless earbuds.







But let's get to the main event. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at $1,799. Trade-in your Galaxy Z Fold 2 and even with a cracked screen, you'll get $1,100 in credit toward the purchase of the phone bringing the price down to $699. Sammy has hiked trade-in values of other phones reducing the pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For example, you can get $1,095 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, $950 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and $825 for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.





Samsung is doing whatever it can to reduce the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to help clear out inventory of its third-generation foldable before the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts moving in. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are both rumored to be unveiled on August 10th with pre-orders starting to take place the same day. The actual release date for both phones is rumored to be August 26th.





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch internal Super AMOLED display with a 1768 x 2208 resolution. The external 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display is made with Gorilla Glass Victus and features a resolution of 832 x 2268. The Snapdragon 888 chipset is under the hood along with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The foldable sports a triple camera set up with a 12MP primary, a 12MP telephoto, and a 12MP Ultra-wide.





There is a 4MP under-display front camera and a 4400mAh battery keeps the lights on. If you are looking to take advantage of a great deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, now is the time to trade in your Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra, or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Visit Samsung at Samsung.com.

