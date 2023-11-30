The perfect MagSafe cases for iPhone - Torras Cyber Week deals are here!
One of the most innovative smartphone features that Apple has introduced in the past few years is, surprisingly, one you can’t really see. The MagSafe ring, which is built into every iPhone from the iPhone 12 series going forward.
MagSafe opens the doors for all sorts of useful accessories that simply snap onto the iPhone and enhance its usability. And the Torras cases take full advantage of it, improving your day-to-day activities with your brand-new iPhone 15!
For example, all three of the cases showcased here include a kickstand, stealthily hidden within the case’s design. All three have a MagSafe array built in, so not only do they stick to the iPhone securely, they also allow for external accessories (batteries, stands, etc.) to be mounted straight to the case.
Torras Upro Ostand R
The Ostand R features a ring-shaped kickstand right in the middle of its back. Since the ring can rotate freely, it works both as a versatile kickstand and as a hoop for your fingers to go through, which instantly improves one-hand usage.
So, you can hook it around your fingers and go about your day, or actively use the phone with just one hand, safely gripping it through the ring. To top it off, its strong 18N magnet array lets you literally stick the iPhone to a metal surface (like the fridge in your kitchen) and have it stay there.
Even if you slip, a 4-ply cushioning has been tested to protect an iPhone 15 Pro Max from 12-foot drops , multiple times, with 0 damage!
Available in multiple semi-transparent colors with a stylish matte look, or a fully transparent version to let your iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium shine through.
Torras Upro Pstand
The Upro Pstand has a flat kickstand, which sits flush with the case when it’s folded. The case still provides protective lips around the display and camera, but otherwise looks to be slimmer than its peers. Nonetheless, the Upro Pstand still has internal cushioning and mil-grade drop protection.
And, again, you can expect a strong 19N magnet array to hold on to any MagSafe accessory you choose to stick to it. It will securely latch on to car mounts, stands, MagSafe wallets, or power banks!
The Torras Upro Pstand comes in a variety of fresh colors — from matte black to purple and pink, or a pristine glossy clear that showcases your iPhone 15 Pro’s looks. It’s a more classic take than the Ostand, but still has a signature Torras twist.
Torras Upro Lstand
This case has a very clean look, following the iPhone’s shape and design accents perfectly — the color options are also matching the iPhone 15 Pro color choices. The kickstand here is hidden in the protective ring around the camera lenses.
The stand’s hinge is built to last, secured with three metal rivets, so it’s firm and durable — can also be used as a ring grip. The case itself is built for grip and security, with dimpled texture on the rubber frame and 98% shock absorption for drop protection, also tested to protect the phone in 12-foot drops.
Things that are NOT allowed: