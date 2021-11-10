These are the top ten paid and free apps for the iPhone and iPad as counted by the AP

These are the top ten paid and free apps for the iPhone and iPad as counted by the AP0
According to the Associated Press, the top ten paid iPhone apps in the U.S. App Store start with Minecraft on top. The game, developed by Mojang, has two subscription options. You can buy a realm for you and two friends for $3.99 per month. A realm for you and 10 friends will cost you $7.99. A 30-day free trial of Minecraft Realms is available for you and 10 friends.
In second place is Bloons TD 6 from Ninja Kiwi followed by Geometry Dash from RobTop Games AB. The remaining titles making up the top ten paid apps include (name of the app is followed by the developer's name):
- HotSchedules, HotSchedules
- Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
- True Skate, True Axis
- Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
- Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
- The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica
We should point out that Monopoly is the top board game in the App Store covering over 100 countries. You can also play by yourself or with others around the world. And you can also start a game in a group chat and have it moved to video.
- TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
- Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
- Retro Bowl, New Star Games
- Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
- Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
- Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
- Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
- Cash App, Square, Inc.
- Google Maps, Google LLC
AP also ranked the top ten paid and free iPad apps. Was there any overlapping with the iPhone's top ten apps list? Let's find out.
Some of the top ten paid and free iPad apps take advantage of the tablets' larger-sized displays
The top paid iPad apps start with Procreate, an app that takes advantage of large screened iPads by allowing you to create paintings. illustrations, and animations. The app provides artists with all of the tools they need to create outstanding art. One game that stands out because of current events is Plague Inc., a game where a player creates a pathogen and looks to create a pandemic that could wipe out the world.
The remaining top ten paid iPad apps are as follows:
- Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
- GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
- Minecraft, Mojang
- Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
- Nomad Sculpt, Stephane Ginier
- Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
- Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
- Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
- One Night at Flumpty’s 3, Clickteam, LLC
- Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
The top ten free iPad apps feature titles that will entertain you (Netflix #7, Disney+ #8) and allow you to communicate with others for work (ZOOM Cloud Meetings #10). On top is the Fidget Toy Maker app that allows you to create a virtual fidget toy and play with it. At number four, Traffic Cop 3D introduces you to the dangerous world of traffic stops.
Here are the top ten free apps for the Apple iPad:
- Fidget Toy Maker, Geisha Tokyo Inc.
- Cats Island, 晓冰 黄
- Survival Game - 3D Challenge, Kien Nguyen
- Traffic Cop 3D, Kwalee Ltd
- Rec Room, Rec Room Inc
- Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd
- Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
- Disney+, Disney
- Retro Bowl, New Star Games
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom