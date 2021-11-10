These are the top ten paid and free apps for the iPhone and iPad as counted by the AP

According to the Associated Press , the top ten paid iPhone apps in the U.S. App Store start with Minecraft on top. The game, developed by Mojang, has two subscription options. You can buy a realm for you and two friends for $3.99 per month. A realm for you and 10 friends will cost you $7.99. A 30-day free trial of Minecraft Realms is available for you and 10 friends.

Check out the Associated Press Top Ten paid and free apps lists for the Apple iPhone and iPad







In second place is Bloons TD 6 from Ninja Kiwi followed by Geometry Dash from RobTop Games AB. The remaining titles making up the top ten paid apps include (name of the app is followed by the developer's name):





HotSchedules, HotSchedules

Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

True Skate, True Axis

Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

We should point out that Monopoly is the top board game in the App Store covering over 100 countries. You can also play by yourself or with others around the world. And you can also start a game in a group chat and have it moved to video.







The top ten free iPhone apps according to the AP start with TikTok. The short-form video app recently made the news when a teenage girl, held prisoner in a 61-year old man's car, was rescued after she flashed an emergency hand signal that she learned from watching TikTok videos . Video app YouTube (owned by Google) is second. Google's Gmail ranked eighth while Google Maps, also from Google (Duh!), is tenth.





Facebook has three apps in the list of top ten freebies (Instagram at #3, Facebook #6, and Messenger at #7). The complete list of the top ten free iPhone apps (including the name of the developer) is as follows:





TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

Retro Bowl, New Star Games

Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

Cash App, Square, Inc.

Google Maps, Google LLC AP also ranked the top ten paid and free iPad apps. Was there any overlapping with the iPhone's top ten apps list? Let's find out. Some of the top ten paid and free iPad apps take advantage of the tablets' larger-sized displays



The top paid iPad apps start with Procreate, an app that takes advantage of large screened iPads by allowing you to create paintings. illustrations, and animations. The app provides artists with all of the tools they need to create outstanding art. One game that stands out because of current events is Plague Inc., a game where a player creates a pathogen and looks to create a pandemic that could wipe out the world.

The remaining top ten paid iPad apps are as follows:

Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

Minecraft, Mojang

Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

Nomad Sculpt, Stephane Ginier

Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

One Night at Flumpty’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations





The top ten free iPad apps feature titles that will entertain you (Netflix #7, Disney+ #8) and allow you to communicate with others for work (ZOOM Cloud Meetings #10). On top is the Fidget Toy Maker app that allows you to create a virtual fidget toy and play with it. At number four, Traffic Cop 3D introduces you to the dangerous world of traffic stops.





Here are the top ten free apps for the Apple iPad: Here are the top ten free apps for the Apple iPad:





Fidget Toy Maker, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

Cats Island, 晓冰 黄

Survival Game - 3D Challenge, Kien Nguyen

Traffic Cop 3D, Kwalee Ltd

Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd

Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

Disney+, Disney

Retro Bowl, New Star Games

ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom