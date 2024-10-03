Dude, where are my megabytes? Safari twice as data hungry as DuckDuckGo, per this study

Let's check them out!

YouTube consumes the most data, using 193 MB during five minutes of typical use.

consumes the most data, using 193 MB during five minutes of typical use. Snapchat is the top data user among social media apps, consuming 101 MB every five minutes.

is the top data user among social media apps, consuming 101 MB every five minutes. Safari , at 56 MB per five minutes, is the mobile browser with the highest data usage.

, at 56 MB per five minutes, is the mobile browser with the highest data usage. AllTrails leads travel apps in data consumption, using 155 MB in just five minutes.

The streaming data usage





The social media front





Navigation and browsers





Prevention is key

Disable automatic syncing: Prevent apps from syncing data in the background by adjusting settings in your phone (e.g., Google Account on Android, iCloud on iOS) or within individual apps.

Avoid streaming HD video: Streaming in high definition consumes a lot of data without a significant improvement in quality on small screens. Lowering video resolution can save gigabytes of data.

Download music and podcasts: Pre-load or download your favorite content over Wi-Fi before traveling to reduce mobile data usage while streaming.

What are your personal findings when it comes to data hungry apps? Personally, I was caught off guard when I found out that a podcast app was downloading every single episode of the shows I was subscribed to – even not in Wi-Fi mode only!