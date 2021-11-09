Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
T-Mobile Deals

Check out this crazy OnePlus 8 deal with T-Mobile

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Check out this crazy OnePlus 8 deal at T-Mobile
It's always a good day when there's deals on the horizon to save you some hard-earned cash, and with Black Friday moving in on us fast, scarcely a day goes by without the odd eye-watering flash sale on a smartphone or accessory you may have just been waiting for. 

Today's "deal of the day" top prize goes to OnePlus, with the company discounting its flagship from last year—the OnePlus 8—by over fifty per cent, as it gets ready to release the OnePlus 10 in the following spring.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 128GB / 12GB RAM / 90Hz 6.55" AMOLED Display

$400 off (57%)
$299
$699
Buy at OnePlus

Right off the bat, when you go on the OnePlus site, you'll see the OnePlus 8 discounted by 50% directly from the manufacturer—clocking in at just $349, while regular retail price is $699.

However, in order to take advantage of the lowest price possible, make sure you enter the code NovoP8 at checkout, which will lower your price by another $50. This will bring your final bill to just $299, which is lower than the lowest price we've been able to find even on Amazon to date.

This sale applies to both colors of the OnePlus 8, namely Interstellar Glow and Onyx Black. 

OnePlus 8 features


To brush up on some of the features of the OnePlus 8, it's got a decent-sized 6.55"-inch display with a refresh rate that maxes out at 90Hz. The non-pro variant comes with 128GB of storage along with 12GB of RAM, and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm SoC. 

While not the most expensive chipset out there, its low-power standard allows it to last up to three days on a single charge, thanks to the handset's 4510 mAh battery. 

The camera setup features a 48MP primary sharpshooter, a secondary 116° ultra-wide angle camera, along with a third macro lens camera. 5G capabilities is a given for this 2020 flagship, and we're expecting Android 12 to roll out to it by 2022. 

We don't know how long the OnePlus 8 sale or stock will last, so if a solid former flagship with a plenty-good camera and incredible battery life sounds appealing, now is the time to take advantage of the offer!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OnePlus 8 specs
OnePlus 8 specs
Review
9.0
$400off $299 Special OnePlus $385 Amazon $380 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Comcast internet down for many in the US; AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon users also reporting issues
by Anam Hamid,  0
Comcast internet down for many in the US; AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon users also reporting issues
Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals: early deals live now
by Iskra Petrova,  3
Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals: early deals live now
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  36
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is here with a 90Hz screen and an early bird deal
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is here with a 90Hz screen and an early bird deal
Disappointing Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus front camera specs leak
by Anam Hamid,  5
Disappointing Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus front camera specs leak
Xiaomi just unveiled possibly the next major step in smartphone cooling—Loop LiquidCool
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Xiaomi just unveiled possibly the next major step in smartphone cooling—Loop LiquidCool
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless