Check out this crazy OnePlus 8 deal with T-Mobile

It's always a good day when there's deals on the horizon to save you some hard-earned cash, and with Black Friday moving in on us fast, scarcely a day goes by without the odd eye-watering flash sale on a smartphone or accessory you may have just been waiting for.





Today's "deal of the day" top prize goes to OnePlus, with the company discounting its flagship from last year—the OnePlus 8 —by over fifty per cent, as it gets ready to release the OnePlus 10 in the following spring.









Right off the bat, when you go on the OnePlus site, you'll see the OnePlus 8 discounted by 50% directly from the manufacturer—clocking in at just $349, while regular retail price is $699.





However, in order to take advantage of the lowest price possible, make sure you enter the code NovoP8 at checkout, which will lower your price by another $50. This will bring your final bill to just $299 , which is lower than the lowest price we've been able to find even on Amazon to date.





This sale applies to both colors of the OnePlus 8, namely Interstellar Glow and Onyx Black.





OnePlus 8 features





To brush up on some of the features of the OnePlus 8, it's got a decent-sized 6.55"-inch display with a refresh rate that maxes out at 90Hz. The non-pro variant comes with 128GB of storage along with 12GB of RAM, and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm SoC.





While not the most expensive chipset out there, its low-power standard allows it to last up to three days on a single charge, thanks to the handset's 4510 mAh battery.





The camera setup features a 48MP primary sharpshooter, a secondary 116° ultra-wide angle camera, along with a third macro lens camera. 5G capabilities is a given for this 2020 flagship, and we're expecting Android 12 to roll out to it by 2022.





We don't know how long the OnePlus 8 sale or stock will last, so if a solid former flagship with a plenty-good camera and incredible battery life sounds appealing, now is the time to take advantage of the offer!