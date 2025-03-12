GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

MVNOs on T-Mobile’s 5G network get a nice boost thanks to European technology

By
Swedish company Telness Tech announced its entrance on the US market through a new partnership with major carrier T-Mobile. The Stockholm-based provider of self-service cloud PBX solutions will offer its software to MVNOs on T-Mobile’s 5G network to help them streamline operations, automate processes, and improve customer experience.

Founded in 2022 as a spin-off from Telness, a Swedish MVNO that was the highest rated mobile operator in Europe at some point, Telness Tech custom built the best OSS (operations support system) and BSS (business support system) solutions.

For the unaware, OSS covers order management, network inventory management and network operations, while BSS involves order capture, customer relationship management and telecom billing. Basically, everything that a MVNO needs in order to function properly.

Working with T-Mobile is a significant milestone for Telness Tech as we expand our international presence. This association combines our automation-first platform with T-Mobile’s advanced 5G network, helping MVNOs succeed in the competitive world-wide telecom market.

– Marina Klingvall, CEO and Founder of Telness Tech, March 2025

Teleness Tech will help MVNOs on T-Mobile’s network to fully automate their entire customer journey for even lower costs and, hopefully, happier customers. Thanks to Telness Tech’s European technology that was refined over a 7-year cycle, MVNOs will have all the essentials in one place: eSIM, B2C, B2B, Prepaid, PBX, Provisioning, Advanced Billing Management, CRM, Product Catalogues, Invoicing, IoT, mobile apps for Android and iOS, and much more.

A fully automated MVNO heavily reduces costs | Image credit: Telness Tech

Also, 80 percent of the operators support tickets can now be managed by the end customer. Telness Tech’s software features a self-service system that allows customers to take care of their tickets themselves, which is, obviously, faster than a system served by a customer service agent.

More importantly, porting is automated, and so is provisioning. Telness Tech’s solution has the advantage of being fully adaptable, so it can be seamlessly integrated with any telecom network and all major services. It’s probably one of the main reasons that T-Mobile chose the Swedish company to bring its MVNOs to the next level.

As far as customer happiness goes, it remains to be seen what these changes will involve for end users and whether or not they’ll offer more benefit than drawbacks to those who mainly use MVNO services.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless