Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

T-Mobile offers the Motorola Edge 2022 for free with budget trade-ins

T-Mobile Deals
@cosminvasile
T-Mobile offers the Motorola Edge 2022 for free with budget trade-ins
T-Mobile has quietly launched a new promotion that has one of Motorola’s best mid-range smartphones, the Edge 2022, available for free with trade-ins. What makes this a good deal is that the carrier accepts budget trade-ins, so you’ll be able to change your oldest, cheapest devices for the Edge 2022.

Well, there’s a limit to that, but first let’s see what the new deal requires. According to internal documents leaked by The T-Mo Report, the promotion has started on January 12 and it’s marketed as “Get the Motorola Edge 2022 free with trade-in.”

If the document is accurate, then T-Mobile customers should be able to get the Motorola Edge 2022 for free (via one-time trade-in credit and RDC) when they purchase on EIP, and trade-in a qualifying phone on most plans.

Thankfully, the leaked documents also include a list of eligible trade-in devices that will allow T-Mobile customers to get a free Motorola Edge 2022:

Apple iPhone: SE 2nd Gen, SE 3rd Gen, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy: A23, A32, A51 5G, A70, A71, A71 5G, A52, A53, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S7 edge Duo, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S9, S9+, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, S21 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Note 8, Note 9, Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10 Lite, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold, Z Fold2, Z Fold3, Z Fold4, Z Flip, Z Flip3, and Z Flip4.

OnePlus: 10 Pro, 10T, 9 Pro 5G, 9 5G, 8T+ 5G, 8T, 8 Pro 5G, 8 5G, 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren, 7T, 7 Pro, 7, N10 5G, N100, N200, and N20.

Google Pixel: 3, 3XL, 3A, 3A XL, 4, 4 XL, 4A, 4A 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6a, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro.

LG: Wing, Velvet, V50 ThinQ, and V60 ThinQ.

Moto: Razr 4G, Razr 5G, G 5G, Stylus 5G, 5 Pure, 5G Ace, G Play, and G Pure.

REVVL (aka Alcatel): REVVL 5G, REVVL 6 5G, REVVL 6 Pro 5G, REVVL V, REVVL V+ 5G, REVVLRY, and REVVLRY+.

Unfortunately, the document doesn’t mention when exactly the promotion ends, so you’ll want to hurry if want the free Edge 2022. What we do know is that customers have a limit of four redemptions per account.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
A sign that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be even better than my impossibly high expectations! Samsung claps back at Oppo Find N2?
A sign that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be even better than my impossibly high expectations! Samsung claps back at Oppo Find N2?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless