Upcoming T-Mobile 5G Home Internet device might have a feature power users will appreciate

T-Mobile
A new T-Mobile 5G device for home users is right around the corner and it may feature something that none of the company's consumer offerings has offered so far, solving the current frustrations faced by users.

The Mobile Report says that the company is going to launch its second home internet gateway device this month. It will be known as the Arcadyan TMOG4AR and the outlet was also able to find its images on FCC's websites.

Apparently, it will basically be a compact, box-shaped device with a screen and it will sit vertically on a detachable stand. The stand is allegedly a windowsill bracket, meaning you'll be able to keep it on your window.


The FCC documents also included images of two power bricks and an external antenna panel, so this could be T-Mobile's first 5G home internet device with external antenna support. 

It looks like T-Mobile will offer an official antenna accessory for the Arcadyan TMOG4AR. It remains to be seen whether it will be included with the device or you'll have to buy it separately. The device's manual doesn't mention the external antenna, so it's possible that it will be an optional extra. Since the device seems to have SMA connectors, you'll probably also be able to use third-party antennas. 

And, of course, the device also has internal antennas and you'll be able to choose which one to use.

Previously, it was believed that only Sercomm, a gateway targeted at business users, would have external antenna support, so it's great news that the TMOG4AR will also have it. That's because the external antenna won't have to be in the same place as the device, giving you more flexibility when it comes to positioning it. This will help increase the speed and reliability of the connection and also enable you to connect to faster bands. This would be especially useful in areas with spotty connections, such as rural regions and dense urban areas.

The Arcadyan TMOG4AR will reportedly be released on August 29 but it won't be available in stores right away. The best way to get it would be to have it delivered. 

According to an earlier report, it will also support carrier aggregation, resulting in improved speeds. It might also be possible to have a connection with a total bandwidth of 220MHz, leading to faster speeds and increased reliability even on weak connections.

