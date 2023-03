Amazon UK offers you the TCL 305 at almost no cost

The TCL 305 is now 37% off on Amazon UK This budget-friendly Android phone can respond to all the needs of daily usage at an astoundingly low price, which is further discounted by 37% with Amazon UK for its Spring Sale! $37 off (37%) Buy at Amazon

A 6.52" IPS display with a HD+ resolution

Quad-core processor

2GB of RAM

32GB of internal storage

MicroSD card support

A massive 5,000mAh battery

Triple camera setup with a:

○ 13MP main camera

○ 2MP depth sensor

○ 2MP macro cam

Runs Android 11 Go edition

Fingerprint sensor

Weighs just 190g

The TCL 305 is now 37% off on Amazon UK

You may be familiar with the China-based company TCL from other electronic products such as TVs or air conditioners. It does, however, manufacture entry-level budget Android phones as well. Such as the TCL 305 , which even managed to cross the sea to not only the EU and the US, but also the UK, where Amazon has it at a bargain-bin low price.Despite its low-as-it-can-get price point, the TCL 305 is designed to bring you all the capabilities, which a modern phone is required to have nowadays. And that extends to some options such as face unlock and a fingerprint scanner, which we aren’t accustomed to seeing on phones from such a ridiculous price range.Its minimal design and vivid screen make it a perfect choice for a secondary business device or an entry level one for those, who don’t need a powerhouse or camera-centric smartphone on them at all times.Here’s a list of all the key-specs of the TCL 305:So, you think that these specs seem somehow outdated? Don’t be fooled: this is Android Go we’re talking about here. This operating system is designed with low-end technology in mind. It is focused on delivering all of the essential features of regular good old ‘droid to budget phones for a proper experience.And here is another positive you can't ignore: the massive 5,000mAh battery will probably last you days with such a setup! The phone has been tested to be capable of 11 hours of continuous video streaming over a 4G connection. That isimpressive!For this price range, you can’t really go wrong with the TCL 305. It’s small, but capable. If you are in the UK and looking for an entry-level Android smartphone, then this deal is an absolute no-brainer, so make sure to check it out while the offer is still live!…you are here for something more premium, head on over to our Amazon UK Spring Sale guide , where you can find what you need.