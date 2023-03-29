Amazon UK offers you the TCL 305 at almost no cost
You may be familiar with the China-based company TCL from other electronic products such as TVs or air conditioners. It does, however, manufacture entry-level budget Android phones as well. Such as the TCL 305, which even managed to cross the sea to not only the EU and the US, but also the UK, where Amazon has it at a bargain-bin low price.
Despite its low-as-it-can-get price point, the TCL 305 is designed to bring you all the capabilities, which a modern phone is required to have nowadays. And that extends to some options such as face unlock and a fingerprint scanner, which we aren’t accustomed to seeing on phones from such a ridiculous price range.
Its minimal design and vivid screen make it a perfect choice for a secondary business device or an entry level one for those, who don’t need a powerhouse or camera-centric smartphone on them at all times.
Here’s a list of all the key-specs of the TCL 305:
So, you think that these specs seem somehow outdated? Don’t be fooled: this is Android Go we’re talking about here. This operating system is designed with low-end technology in mind. It is focused on delivering all of the essential features of regular good old ‘droid to budget phones for a proper experience.
And here is another positive you can't ignore: the massive 5,000mAh battery will probably last you days with such a setup! The phone has been tested to be capable of 11 hours of continuous video streaming over a 4G connection. That is truly impressive!
For this price range, you can’t really go wrong with the TCL 305. It’s small, but capable. If you are in the UK and looking for an entry-level Android smartphone, then this deal is an absolute no-brainer, so make sure to check it out while the offer is still live!
If, however, you are here for something more premium, head on over to our Amazon UK Spring Sale guide, where you can find what you need.
With specs like these, we can trust TCL's claim.
- A 6.52" IPS display with a HD+ resolution
- Quad-core processor
- 2GB of RAM
- 32GB of internal storage
- MicroSD card support
- A massive 5,000mAh battery
- Triple camera setup with a:
○ 13MP main camera
○ 2MP depth sensor
○ 2MP macro cam
- 5MP selfie snapper
- Runs Android 11 Go edition
- Fingerprint sensor
- Weighs just 190g
