Tinder is working on a Swipe Party feature

Tinder is working on a Swipe Party feature0
What is a Swipe Party?
This new feature will allow Tinder users to swipe with their friends. Swipe Party will make it possible for people to invite friends to watch them swipe left and right (although it’s not clear how this functionality would be implemented).
Looking at the strings in the code, it seems that people will be able to see and hear what’s going on during your swipe sessions. “Let your friends see and hear you while vetting prospects,” reads one line of the code.
There’s also a string that suggests users who don’t have a Tinder account could also join the Swipe Party by creating a guest account and “Joining the party.” The existence of the new feature was also confirmed by a Senior Software Engineer from Tinder, who shared some insights on his LinkedIn page.
The aforementioned code can be found in the latest version of the Tinder mobile app, which points toward a potential official release of the Swipe Party feature in the coming months.