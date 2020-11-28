iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
BLACK FRIDAY 2020
Get the best Black Friday deals on mobile tech here!
Android Apps Google

Time is running out for Google to fix frustrating Chrome OS bug found on Android apps

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 28, 2020, 10:35 PM
Time is running out for Google to fix frustrating Chrome OS bug found on Android apps
According to Android Police, Google is racing against the clock to get a bug fix out in time because in just three days, Chrome OS 87 is to be released on the Stable channel. Android apps have never fared well on Chrome OS and now this bug is greatly slowing down the input speeds that a user deals with when typing on the keyboard while running an Android app on Chrome OS 87. The keyboard input slows down to a crawl forcing the user to wait for the previous line he typed to hit the screen before typing the next line. The issue has been affecting users on the Beta, Dev, and Canary channels on Chrome OS 87.

Time is running out for Google to fix a bug on Chrome OS


Even though the slowdown doesn't affect the Stable channel at the moment, that could change because after the aforementioned three days, Chrome OS 87 starts running on the Stable channel bringing the keyboard input bug to those who are used to a relatively bug-free experience on that channel. Chrome OS users have been complaining about the issue on the Google support page. One member with the user name of Mattev writes, "Some apps are very slow to type into. What I mean is, if I'm typing stuff like this, the characters lag and take a few seconds to appear on the screen. The Chrome browser works fine. The problem happens in other apps like Opera browser. I'm on the beta channel. Another problem is that when hovering over a tab in Chrome browser, some other tabs flicker light/dark. I don't know if it's related."


A Diamond product expert named Jim Dantin, considered to be at the top of those helpers that browse through Google support communities seeking to answer questions, had some solutions for a short-term fix. He wrote "The usual cause of "slow" issues, is one or more extensions causing problems, flags that you may have altered, too many tabs open, you haven't completely turned off your Chromebook recently, you are low on storage space, or you have too many extensions installed.

  • Reboot your Chromebook, don't just close the lid, every night.
  • Reset all flags. Flags are really intended for the Google engineering/development team, not end users.
  • Delete or disable unneeded extensions. Or, do a Browser Reset to disable them all.
  • Keep the number of open tabs to a minimum, especially if you are doing something where performance matters.
  • Make sure that you have adequate (more than just a few GB) of available space on your internal storage.
Check your internet speed. I like speedof.me or speedtest.net as a test. Compare to what you should be getting from your internet provider."

There is no question that creating documents or just generally typing with this latency bug is frustrating. Last month, Chrome OS users had another issue taken care of. To make sure that Android apps can be readable on Chrome OS, they were universally scaled to be 25% larger. The problem with this is that in the process of scaling these apps, content appears to be too big on the screen resulting in the cutting off of content. Another problem was that users with a digital pen discovered that the tip of the pen was not matching up with where the "ink" was starting from on the display. In other words, the "ink" trailed the tip of the digital pen making it hard for users to draw since the lines were off to the bottom right. Users would be forced to guess when they put the pen's tip on the display, where the actual drawing was going to show up. And since there was no way to shut off uniform scaling, some workarounds were suggested such as the use of an app called Activity Launcher (available from the Google Play Store).

1) Install the app, launch it, and search for "display." 2) Click on com.android.settings. DisplaySettings to launch hidden display settings.3) Click on "Advanced" and then "Screen Size." 4) Move the display size to "small" bymoving the slider to the left.You must repeat these instructions from step two to four every time you log out or restart your Chromebook. Following this workaround will return the apps to the way they looked before uniform scaling was first tried on Chrome OS.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals: top offers available right now
Popular stories
Samsung has a cool surprise in store for the upcoming Galaxy S21 launch event
Popular stories
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Popular stories
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G has been delayed until 2021

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile destroys Verizon's 5G network claims by sliding in its coverage DMs
Popular stories
PlayStation 5 restock sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Popular stories
The best T-Mobile Black Friday deal is aimed at both new and existing customers
Popular stories
Samsung's first 2021 smartphones come with big batteries and low prices
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
Samsung refreshes Black Friday offers, get $3,000 off on select TVs!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless