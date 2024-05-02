Even if you're not into iPads, you might want to hear what Tim Cook says during the May 7th event

Apple's upcoming iPad event has been titled "Let Loose" but it might as well have been called "Loose Lips Sink Ships." That's because there have been reports that during the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook will reveal some information about Apple's AI initiative. Now we know that the introduction of new iPads and accessories will be the story of the day, but it is possible that Cook mentions something so exciting that those who normally ignore WWDC will be circling the date of the keynote (June 10th) on their calendars.





But let's get back to the May 7th "Let Loose" event. How would AI fit into an event designed to unveil the first new iPad models since 2022? It all comes down to recent speculation started by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman wrote that Apple might equip the new top-of-the-line iPad Pro (2024) with the 3nm M4 chip instead of the expected M3. Since the M4 SoC would give the iPad Pro (2024) the ability to handle more AI capabilities on-device (which is the way Apple wants it) instead of through the cloud, Cook could be given the opportunity to discuss some of the tech giant's AI plans before next month's WWDC keynote.







Tim Cook is expected to hint at new artificial intelligence features next week (italics added) and unveil them at the company’s World Wide Developers Conference in June." Having the CEO talking about AI at the "Let Loose" event is not so far-fetched. Apple itself has called the festivities coming on May 7th "a different kind of event." And The Washington Post (via 9to5Mac ), in discussing "Let Loose" said, "Apple Chief Executiveis expected to(italics added) and unveil them at the company’s World Wide Developers Conference in June."













For those who want to buy a 12.9-inch Apple tablet, the largest size-screen on a slate offered by the company, the new 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro could be carrying a new price tag that will turn off potential buyers. So Apple is adding a 12.9-inch LCD iPad Air to the iPad Air's 10.9-inch model this year. Yes, for the first time, the iPad Air line will consist of two tablets and the 12.9-inch unit will give some consumers the screen size they need at a lower price-point. The iPad Air (2024) models will also have a landscape-oriented front-facing camera and could be powered by the M2 or M3 chip.





A new Apple Pencil with a squeeze gesture is also supposed to surface at the event along with a new Magic Keyboard with a sturdier aluminum build. The 2024 Magic Keyboard will also make either iPad Pro tablet look more like a laptop when connected to it. The May 7th event will start at 7 am PT which is 10 am ET.

