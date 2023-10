Tim Cook sells Apple stocks for the first time since 2021, makes $41.5 million

Tim Cook

Tim Cook

The last time Tim Cook chose to sell some of his own Apple shares was in August, 2021. At that time, he pocketed $355 million. In 2022, he was one of the few Apple executives not to sell any.Now, he sells again. The Cupertino giant boss makes far less – “only” $41.5 million (via AppleInsider ).The price before taxes was around $87.8 million, accounting for approximately half a million APPL stocks. It’s interesting thatchose to sell at a time when Apple’s stocks were traded lower than usual.According to Reuters , Apple’s shares have fallen 13% from their record high of $198.23 in July, probably as a result of investors being concerned about a slower-than-expected recovery in smartphone demand in 2023. Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company were down 0.6% in trading before the bell.Back in 2021,sold the five million shares he was granted as part of the deal when starting as CEO, bringing in just over $750 million, but after taxes, the sum got to $355 million.Reportedly, Cook still owns approximately 3.3 million shares, which are worth $585 million.