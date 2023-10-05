Tim Cook sells Apple stocks for the first time since 2021, makes $41.5 million
The last time Tim Cook chose to sell some of his own Apple shares was in August, 2021. At that time, he pocketed $355 million. In 2022, he was one of the few Apple executives not to sell any.
Now, he sells again. The Cupertino giant boss makes far less – “only” $41.5 million (via AppleInsider).
The price before taxes was around $87.8 million, accounting for approximately half a million APPL stocks. It’s interesting that Tim Cook chose to sell at a time when Apple’s stocks were traded lower than usual.
Back in 2021, Tim Cook sold the five million shares he was granted as part of the deal when starting as CEO, bringing in just over $750 million, but after taxes, the sum got to $355 million.
According to Reuters, Apple’s shares have fallen 13% from their record high of $198.23 in July, probably as a result of investors being concerned about a slower-than-expected recovery in smartphone demand in 2023. Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company were down 0.6% in trading before the bell.
Reportedly, Cook still owns approximately 3.3 million shares, which are worth $585 million.
