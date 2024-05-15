Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

TikTok tests AI-generated search results: Boon for users, bane for creators?

By
1comment
TikTok tests AI-generated search results: Boon for users, bane for creators?
The AI game is ramping up by the day, with companies all over the world integrating AI features into their tech. TikTok's not one to lag behind either – it already has a handful of AI-powered features on its app. And now, the short-form video platform is testing a new feature: AI-generated search results.

TikTok's latest addition, dubbed "AI search highlights," is currently undergoing testing. This feature breaks down search results on TikTok, sparing users the hassle of combing through numerous videos for info. Instead, it offers a condensed version of the content showcased in the videos.


According to a page detailing the results, the content is generated using OpenAI's ChatGPT, and TikTok showcases it "when the algorithm finds them relevant to your search.”

As of now, the feature seems to have its limitations; not all queries yield AI-generated responses. However, as shown in the screenshot above, you could, for example, search for something like "chia seed pudding recipes," and voila! The TikTok AI search feature could present you with an AI-generated summary.

While this fresh search highlight feature promises to be a time-saver for users, it might not sit well with creators. After all, if it is analyzing and summarizing video content, why bother watching the entire clip for answers? This could potentially dent the number of views your videos receive, posing a downside for creators.

But as mentioned earlier, this feature is still in the testing phase and is only accessible to a select few users. This means there could be numerous adjustments on the horizon, and there are no immediate plans from the company to roll it out to the public.

The short-form video platform has been beefing up its AI arsenal within the app. Most recently, TikTok started testing AI ad creators. What is that, you might ask? Well, TikTok aims to create virtual influencers capable of endorsing and peddling products on the platform. Moreover, it seems the app is also working on a new AI voice cloning feature.

Yet, with AI popping up everywhere these days, it is somewhat reassuring to know that TikTok isn't just flagging AI-generated content on its own platform but also plans to label AI-generated content from outside sources.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Featured Stories

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless