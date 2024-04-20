TikTok might introduce an AI voice-cloning feature

Recommended Stories

Credit: TheSPAndroid

According to the UI screenshots that show the terms and conditions for using the feature, users will retain complete control over their AI voice data. They can decide to delete their AI voice at any time, ensuring privacy and control over their data. With this new feature, when it launches, TikTok would be offering creators a powerful tool to enhance their content and express themselves in new and innovative ways.

In a move that, frankly, surprises no one, TikTok appears to be working on a new feature that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to clone a user's voice. This means that users may now be able to narrate their videos with a computer-generated version of their own voice, adding a new layer of personalization and creative freedom to their content.AI has been rapidly evolving in recent years, finding applications in various fields, from self-driving cars, to medical diagnosis, to just day-to-day use in your smartphones. In the realm of social media, AI is being used for a variety of purposes, such as content moderation and personalized recommendations.As discovered by AssembleDebug (via TheSPAndroid) after some tinkering with the code, TikTok's new AI voice cloning feature appears similar to offerings from other companies like OpenAI. Users can record their voice saying a phrase, and the AI will then be able to generate a synthetic voice that mimics the speaker's tone and inflection — all within 10 seconds. This synthetic voice can then be used to narrate text in videos, allowing creators to add narration without needing to record their voice directly.The introduction of AI voice cloning on TikTok has the potential to significantly impact video creation on the platform. Creators can now leverage this feature to add a unique voice to their content, even if they are not comfortable using their natural voice in their videos. This can be particularly beneficial for users who may be shy or self-conscious about their voice, or have a particularly thick accent in the language chosen to create content in. Another possible application could be for creating content in different voices or accents for comedic effect.