Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

Is it real or AI? TikTok will label AI-generated content from external sources

By
0comments
Is it real or AI? TikTok will label AI-generated content from external sources
Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly on the rise, and along with it, content platforms are faced with the challenge of navigating the potential issues it can bring. Meta, for instance, has taken steps to label AI-generated content on Facebook and Instagram. Now, its main competitor, TikTok, is also jumping on the bandwagon.

AI-generated content coming from other platforms will also be labeled


TikTok is now rolling out automatic labeling for AI-generated content from other platforms. This means that if a creator shares content on TikTok that was crafted using a service like OpenAI’s DALL·E, it will automatically be tagged with an “AI-generated” label. This label serves to inform viewers that the content was created using AI.

To accomplish this the short-form video platform is leveraging Content Credentials, a technology developed by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), co-founded by Microsoft and Adobe. Content Credentials work by attaching detailed metadata to content, allowing TikTok to identify and label AI-generated content swiftly.

Yet, Content Credentials aren't an infallible means of detecting AI. Content lacking the specific metadata TikTok seeks can still be uploaded and circulated on the platform without revealing its origins. While TikTok will prompt users to self-identify AI-generated content, participation in this process remains entirely voluntary.

Despite its limitations, this move is still expected to be largely effective because Content Credentials enjoy broad support as a standard among big tech players in the AI field.

It is worth noting that TikTok already labels content created with TikTok AI effects and the social media giant plans to introduce Content Credentials for AI-generated content produced using these effects. The Content Credentials metadata will provide information on the origin and editing process of the AI-generated content. It will also remain attached to the content even when downloaded.

Therefore, while TikTok is dedicated to labeling AI content within its own platform, it is also trying to ensure that AI content created on TikTok is accurately labeled when shared on other platforms. In a time filled with deepfakes and all-around confusion about what is human-made versus AI-generated, this move by TikTok is a necessary one.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Featured Stories

Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Best Mother's Day deals: Show your love for Mom with last-minute tech gifts without breaking the bank
Best Mother's Day deals: Show your love for Mom with last-minute tech gifts without breaking the bank
New Moto G Stylus lands as a $400 S24 Ultra alternative
New Moto G Stylus lands as a $400 S24 Ultra alternative
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless