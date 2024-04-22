Up Next:
Pixel phone giveaway in #STEMTok competition amid TikTok US ban threat
TikTok might face a ban in the US after the latest House vote, but let's put politics aside.
Right now, TikTok offers users a chance to win a Google Pixel phone (not specified which exact model, but, hey, it certainly won't be the Pixel 3a from 2019) by participating in the first STEM competition on TikTok.
To participate in the challenge, students aged 13-21, and teachers of all kinds, are encouraged to submit their best STEM communication video on TikTok's STEM feed using the hashtag #STEMTok.
The competition kicks off on Earth Day, April 22 and will finish on May 31
Here's your participation guide:
TikTok's team says that in the US, 33% of TikTok's community already actively engages with STEM content through their dedicated feed. After over 50,000 users signed-up to watch the exclusive stream of the National STEM Festival, TikTok LIVE will stream STEM-related content for seven weeks during the contest.
Here's what an EXPLR representative has to say about the competition:
Right now, TikTok offers users a chance to win a Google Pixel phone (not specified which exact model, but, hey, it certainly won't be the Pixel 3a from 2019) by participating in the first STEM competition on TikTok.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.
To participate in the challenge, students aged 13-21, and teachers of all kinds, are encouraged to submit their best STEM communication video on TikTok's STEM feed using the hashtag #STEMTok.
The competition kicks off on Earth Day, April 22 and will finish on May 31
Here's your participation guide:
- Make a STEM-related video using the hashtag #StemTok explaining any STEM topic of your choice.
- Introduce yourself! Share your expertise or interest in STEM (e.g., "I'm a student," "I'm a teacher," "I'm a chemist," "I'm passionate about nature," etc.).
- Dive into the explanation of your chosen STEM topic with clarity and enthusiasm.
- Conclude your video with a bang!
- Upload your video to TikTok, ensuring you use the hashtag #STEMTok.
- Make sure to post your video between April 22 and May 31 to qualify for the competition.
- The EXPLR account will judge the videos and grant a Google Pixel to winners each week during the competition!
TikTok's team says that in the US, 33% of TikTok's community already actively engages with STEM content through their dedicated feed. After over 50,000 users signed-up to watch the exclusive stream of the National STEM Festival, TikTok LIVE will stream STEM-related content for seven weeks during the contest.
Recommended Stories
This will serve to amplify the STEM contest and expand the audience engaging in STEM content on the platform. There are nearly 15 million STEM-related videos published globally since 2021 on TikTok.
Here's what an EXPLR representative has to say about the competition:
We are thrilled to organize and judge a STEM competition on TikTok. Our mission is to provide young talents with a platform to display their brilliance and enthusiasm for STEM education. With TikTok hosting this competition for young people and parents, we have a great ally to help reach audiences eager to express their creativity and passion for STEM content. Together, we aim to create a dynamic and engaging space for showcasing the potential of the next generation in STEM fields.
Things that are NOT allowed: