Pixel phone giveaway in #STEMTok competition amid TikTok US ban threat

not specified which exact model, but, hey, it certainly won't be the Pixel 3a from 2019

Make a STEM-related video using the hashtag #StemTok explaining any STEM topic of your choice.

Introduce yourself! Share your expertise or interest in STEM (e.g., "I'm a student," "I'm a teacher," "I'm a chemist," "I'm passionate about nature," etc.).

Dive into the explanation of your chosen STEM topic with clarity and enthusiasm.

Conclude your video with a bang!

Upload your video to TikTok, ensuring you use the hashtag #STEMTok.

Make sure to post your video between April 22 and May 31 to qualify for the competition.

The EXPLR account will judge the videos and grant a Google Pixel to winners each week during the competition!

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.To participate in the challenge, students aged 13-21, and teachers of all kinds, are encouraged to submit their best STEM communication video on TikTok's STEM feed using the hashtag #STEMTok.The competition kicks off on Earth Day, April 22 and will finish on May 31Here's your participation guide:TikTok's team says that in the US, 33% of TikTok's community already actively engages with STEM content through their dedicated feed. After over 50,000 users signed-up to watch the exclusive stream of the National STEM Festival, TikTok LIVE will stream STEM-related content for seven weeks during the contest.This will serve to amplify the STEM contest and expand the audience engaging in STEM content on the platform. There are nearly 15 million STEM-related videos published globally since 2021 on TikTok.Here's what an EXPLR representative has to say about the competition: