Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

This popular app will benefit greatly if TikTok is shut down

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A phone with the TikTok app on it.
These days, it's hard to tell what is not soaked in politics: sports, shows, films, and even technology. The TikTok issue that's been making headlines in recent headlines may seem like it's about software and apps, but in reality, it's just another manifestation of the same zeitgeist.

As you know, last year, Biden's administration passed a bill into law that forces ByteDance to sell (to a US-based buyer) one of its most precious assets – TikTok… or face a nation-wide ban in the US. Trump being Trump, gave another 75 days for TikTok; right now, it's debated who'll buy (if ByteDance wants to sell) the popular social media app that's some 170 million Americans' favorite pastime.

If TikTok goes dark in the US, however, some social media platforms will benefit. One such is Snapchat.

Snap has experienced a rise in user engagement as uncertainty looms over TikTok's future, a trend CEO Evan Spiegel acknowledged during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. While he refrained from making definitive conclusions about the impact of TikTok's temporary downtime, he noted that the uncertain landscape has benefited Snap.

One of Snapchat's key attractions is Spotlight, its short-form video feature designed to compete with TikTok. As concerns about TikTok persist, more creators are turning to Snapchat, with thousands joining its Snap Star program in the past year.

The number of creators posting content grew by over 40% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, further strengthening the platform's appeal. 40% is by no means a marginal number.

Spiegel also highlighted the expansion of Snapchat's public content, stating that the platform now sees a billion public posts per month. He emphasized that this growth reflects a healthy and thriving content ecosystem, which remains a key focus for Snap moving forward.

The company reported strong user growth, reaching 453 million daily active users in the fourth quarter, an increase of 39 million from the previous period. Revenue also climbed to $1.55 billion, up from $1.36 billion the previous year.

Beyond Snap, TikTok's uncertain status has influenced the broader social media industry, with platforms like YouTube, Meta, and the China-based RedNote also seeing increases in user engagement.

Are you ready to jump aboard?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless