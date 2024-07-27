TikTok rolling out a song identification tool that lets you sing or hum







TikTok's new Sound Search feature | Image credit — TechCrunch





TikTok's Sound Search is more than just a song identifier. It's also a video discovery tool. Once you identify a song, you can instantly access a collection of videos featuring the song. This unique feature sets it apart from other song recognition apps like Shazam or YouTube Music, which primarily focus on song identification.





This move makes sense for TikTok, considering the integral role sounds play on the platform. They fuel trends and sometimes even catapult songs to the top of music charts. TikTok has not yet announced an official release date for Sound Search, but its potential impact on the way we discover and consume music is evident.