Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

TikTok rolling out a song identification tool that lets you sing or hum

By
0comments
TikTok rolling out a song identification tool that lets you sing or hum
TikTok, the popular short-video sharing app, has unveiled a new feature called Sound Search that aims to make it easier for users to find songs they love. This innovative tool allows you to identify a song by simply singing, humming, or playing it within the app. The feature is currently being tested in select regions and is not yet available to all users.

So, how does Sound Search work? When you have a song stuck in your head or hear a tune you like, simply open the TikTok app and tap the microphone icon in the search bar. From there, you can select "Sound Search" and start singing, humming, or playing the song.

In early tests, Sound Search has shown promising results, especially when identifying popular songs. Popular songs are identified quickly, followed by a display of relevant videos featuring the song or remixes. However, the feature seems to have a few hiccups with lesser-known songs. In some cases, it might recognize the song's name but may not display related videos.

It's important to note that Sound Search is designed to identify songs, not specific TikTok sounds or memes. However, some have indicated after using the feature, that the tool can recognize some popular TikTok sounds.

TikTok rolling out a song identification tool that lets you sing or hum

TikTok's new Sound Search feature | Image credit — TechCrunch

TikTok's Sound Search is more than just a song identifier. It's also a video discovery tool. Once you identify a song, you can instantly access a collection of videos featuring the song. This unique feature sets it apart from other song recognition apps like Shazam or YouTube Music, which primarily focus on song identification.

This move makes sense for TikTok, considering the integral role sounds play on the platform. They fuel trends and sometimes even catapult songs to the top of music charts. TikTok has not yet announced an official release date for Sound Search, but its potential impact on the way we discover and consume music is evident.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless