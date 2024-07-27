TikTok rolling out a song identification tool that lets you sing or hum
TikTok, the popular short-video sharing app, has unveiled a new feature called Sound Search that aims to make it easier for users to find songs they love. This innovative tool allows you to identify a song by simply singing, humming, or playing it within the app. The feature is currently being tested in select regions and is not yet available to all users.
In early tests, Sound Search has shown promising results, especially when identifying popular songs. Popular songs are identified quickly, followed by a display of relevant videos featuring the song or remixes. However, the feature seems to have a few hiccups with lesser-known songs. In some cases, it might recognize the song's name but may not display related videos.
So, how does Sound Search work? When you have a song stuck in your head or hear a tune you like, simply open the TikTok app and tap the microphone icon in the search bar. From there, you can select "Sound Search" and start singing, humming, or playing the song.
It's important to note that Sound Search is designed to identify songs, not specific TikTok sounds or memes. However, some have indicated after using the feature, that the tool can recognize some popular TikTok sounds.
TikTok's new Sound Search feature | Image credit — TechCrunch
TikTok's Sound Search is more than just a song identifier. It's also a video discovery tool. Once you identify a song, you can instantly access a collection of videos featuring the song. This unique feature sets it apart from other song recognition apps like Shazam or YouTube Music, which primarily focus on song identification.
This move makes sense for TikTok, considering the integral role sounds play on the platform. They fuel trends and sometimes even catapult songs to the top of music charts. TikTok has not yet announced an official release date for Sound Search, but its potential impact on the way we discover and consume music is evident.
