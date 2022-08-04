TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more







At the moment, the new TikTok feature is only available to Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, the Backstreet Boys, WWE, and other select creators, but according to Ticketmaster, more creators will be able to access and share links to events in the future. Ticketmaster also shared that the new partnership with TikTok will provide event organizers and creators with a new way to reach ticket buyers.



We must note that TikTok isn't the first and only social media platform Ticketmaster has partnered with. As we



However, Ticketmaster partnering with another social media platform should not come as a surprise. As the company stated, it wants to reach more fans on the platforms they use the most. At the moment, the new TikTok feature is only available to Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, the Backstreet Boys, WWE, and other select creators, but according to Ticketmaster, more creators will be able to access and share links to events in the future. Ticketmaster also shared that the new partnership with TikTok will provide event organizers and creators with a new way to reach ticket buyers.We must note that TikTok isn't the first and only social media platform Ticketmaster has partnered with. As we reported back in February, Ticketmaster partnered with Snapchat to enable Snapchatters to purchase event tickets directly from the Snapchat app.However, Ticketmaster partnering with another social media platform should not come as a surprise. As the company stated, it wants to reach more fans on the platforms they use the most.

TikTok has a new feature. Apparently, the platform has partnered with Ticketmaster, and now you can purchase tickets for concerts and events directly from the TikTok app.The new feature lets creators insert destination links for events into their videos by tapping on a new option called "Add link" before posting a clip. When they choose the new option, they get redirected to Ticketmaster's site, from where they can select and link an event to their video. The link appears on the bottom-left part of the clip and, when tapped, will redirect you to a browser page on Ticketmaster's website where you can buy tickets for that event.