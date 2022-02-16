You can now use Snapchat to find live events and meet people with similar tastes

You can now use Snapchat to find live events and meet people with similar tastes0
Through Ticketmaster’s Snap Map Layer, you can see events varying from comedy to sports, and when you find something that you are interested in, you can choose it and invite someone to that event or buy a ticket for it through a 'seamless checkout process.'
As for the Ticketmatcher Mini, well, it looks more like a mini dating app within the social app. Based on your personal preferences, Ticketmatcher Mini will promote live events around you and, in the process, will also help you find other people with similar tastes to yours.
If you want to take advantage of the new partnership between Snapchat and Ticketmaster, go to the Rocket Icon in Chat on the Snapchat app. Once you tap it, the app will display a small survey, and based on your answers in the survey, the app will decide what live events to recommend.
Now, when Snapchat knows your preferences, it will show you recommended events, and in order to browse them, you will need to swipe left and right. When you see an event that you think you would be interested in, you can check out whether any of your Snapchat friends are also interested in that event. This way, you can see if you have similar interests with any of your friends on the platform.
If you have friends who are also interested in the same event as you, you can start a discussion with them using the Snapchat Camera. Through the Snapchat app, you can also send an invitation to an event to your friends or organize a guest list for that event.
or reload the browser