 You can now use Snapchat to find live events and meet people with similar tastes - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Apps

You can now use Snapchat to find live events and meet people with similar tastes

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
You can now use Snapchat to find live events and meet people with similar tastes
Snapchat announced that, in collaboration with Ticketmaster, it is introducing a way for its users to discover live events happening near them and easily purchase tickets for them. The Snapchat app now has a new Snap Map Layer and a mini app-within-an-app called Ticketmatcher Mini.

Through Ticketmaster’s Snap Map Layer, you can see events varying from comedy to sports, and when you find something that you are interested in, you can choose it and invite someone to that event or buy a ticket for it through a 'seamless checkout process.'

As for the Ticketmatcher Mini, well, it looks more like a mini dating app within the social app. Based on your personal preferences, Ticketmatcher Mini will promote live events around you and, in the process, will also help you find other people with similar tastes to yours.

If you want to take advantage of the new partnership between Snapchat and Ticketmaster, go to the Rocket Icon in Chat on the Snapchat app. Once you tap it, the app will display a small survey, and based on your answers in the survey, the app will decide what live events to recommend.

Now, when Snapchat knows your preferences, it will show you recommended events, and in order to browse them, you will need to swipe left and right. When you see an event that you think you would be interested in, you can check out whether any of your Snapchat friends are also interested in that event. This way, you can see if you have similar interests with any of your friends on the platform.

If you have friends who are also interested in the same event as you, you can start a discussion with them using the Snapchat Camera. Through the Snapchat app, you can also send an invitation to an event to your friends or organize a guest list for that event.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile brings 5G Home Internet choice to millions more people across three states
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile brings 5G Home Internet choice to millions more people across three states
Snapchat will introduce ads to Snap Stars Stories
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Snapchat will introduce ads to Snap Stars Stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on sale at an unusually high discount with LTE
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on sale at an unusually high discount with LTE
-$80
The best mid-range phones to buy - updated February 2022
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The best mid-range phones to buy - updated February 2022
Behold the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes-Benz and fashion editions
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Behold the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes-Benz and fashion editions
Twitter's feature for blocking accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets is coming to more people
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Twitter's feature for blocking accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets is coming to more people
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless