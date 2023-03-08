TikTok may get banned (again) through a clever RESTRICT act

all

R estricting the E mergence of S ecurity T hreats that R isk I nformation and C ommunications T echnology



The bill is about to be put into consideration to become a valid US law. If that were to become true, it would effectively create a brand new federal network. Its sole purpose would be to evaluate and — if necessary — punish foreign companies, which have been determined as “high risk”.



Or, to simplify: this bill won’t target a specific app, but a given type of apps. It would offer not only instant results, but also aims to be future-proof in the form of continuous protection. And that would happen through a bestowed authority to compel Google and Apple to remove the app from their respective app stores.



While TikTok hasn’t commented on this specific occurrence, the company’s stance hasn’t really changed throughout the numerous challenges it has had to face. The platform is trying to stay afloat through compliance and transparency, which deserves merit, so it will be interesting to see how all things will play out in the end.