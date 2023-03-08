TikTok may get banned (again) through a clever RESTRICT act
Ah, TikTok. The billion-user platform is constantly stirring up drama, but not only on a social media level, but on a political scale as well. Numerous politicians from all around the globe are convinced that the app is dangerous, and as such there are many movements to get the application banned completely.
Despite TikTok’s attempts to provide the required transparency or its continuous stance of innocence, the US is still on its trail. This time in the form of a new bill, cleverly titled RESTRICT. As all cool operations or bills, this one is an anagram too. It stands for:
Or, to simplify: this bill won’t target a specific app, but a given type of apps. It would offer not only instant results, but also aims to be future-proof in the form of continuous protection. And that would happen through a bestowed authority to compel Google and Apple to remove the app from their respective app stores.
