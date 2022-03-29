TikTok is working on a ‘Watch History’ feature



In a tweet, later shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra, Hammod Oh shared a screenshot that shows a new option called "Watch History," which was probably under the "content and activity" section in the settings menu of the TikTok app.



NEW! TikTok Watch History https://t.co/vxXy9L0VJb — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 26, 2022

Currently, TikTok's new "Watch History" feature is only available to selected users who are part of the test program for the feature. There isn't any information on when we could expect TikTok to officially release the feature for the rest of us. TikTok only told TechCrunch, "We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience." Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger Currently, TikTok's new "Watch History" feature is only available to selected users who are part of the test program for the feature. There isn't any information on when we could expect TikTok to officially release the feature for the rest of us. TikTok only told TechCrunch,

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

You saw a video on TikTok that you really liked, but you didn't save it and didn't remember the name of the uploader. You want to watch the video again, but you can't seem to find it. What do you do? Well, if TikTok releases this feature, you will be able to see what videos you have watched and then find the video in question.Yes, as first reported by, Hammod Oh, a Twitter user who discovers upcoming features on different social platforms, found out that TikTok is testing a new "Watch History" feature. The feature will allow users to easily see what videos they've already watched for up to seven days. So, the end of your never-ending search for that interesting video you saw could be close.