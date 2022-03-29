TikTok is working on a ‘Watch History’ feature

TikTok is working on a ‘Watch History’ feature0
Yes, as first reported by TechCrunch, Hammod Oh, a Twitter user who discovers upcoming features on different social platforms, found out that TikTok is testing a new "Watch History" feature. The feature will allow users to easily see what videos they've already watched for up to seven days. So, the end of your never-ending search for that interesting video you saw could be close.
In a tweet, later shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra, Hammod Oh shared a screenshot that shows a new option called "Watch History," which was probably under the "content and activity" section in the settings menu of the TikTok app.
NEW! TikTok Watch History https://t.co/vxXy9L0VJb— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 26, 2022
Currently, TikTok's new "Watch History" feature is only available to selected users who are part of the test program for the feature. There isn't any information on when we could expect TikTok to officially release the feature for the rest of us. TikTok only told TechCrunch, "We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience."
