Users notice that TikTok is not the same anymore since it was brought back to life
For now, TikTok is back with us here in the US – but is that the same TikTok? Some users say it's definitely not. They say the app is acting strangely these days, after it was brought back to life by President Trump following the recent nationwide TikTok outages.
People on TikTok now see… censorship, a Reuters report reads.
TikTok has denied altering its policies or algorithms, stating that its team is working to stabilize US operations. The company acknowledged that users may experience temporary disruptions affecting app features and accessibility during this process.
For example, Pat Loller, a comedian and veteran with 1.3 million followers, claims that a satirical video about Elon Musk was flagged as misinformation. Despite gaining over a million views, the video was restricted to private sharing, which Loller found unprecedented.
Similarly, Lisa Cline struggled to upload a video criticizing Trump, claiming it was repeatedly blocked due to censorship. Next, political commentator Danisha Carter, with 2 million followers, found her account permanently suspended after TikTok's temporary shutdown. She was told it violated multiple policies, though TikTok did not provide further details. Carter, known for her critiques of tech executives' political influence, described the ban as politically driven.
TikTok may be different for some, but people are desperate to use it. Otherwise, would some sell their $450 phones with TikTok installed for $10,000?! Yes, it's a crazy world out there.
Users report that certain activities on TikTok, such as livestreams, have become less common. Additionally, content is being removed or flagged more frequently for violating community guidelines, including actions that were previously deemed acceptable.
Some users, however, believe content moderation has increased, citing examples like restricted search results and warnings against misinformation. Prompts encouraging users to verify sources have also become more noticeable. Others claim TikTok is targeting specific phrases and topics.
So, I'm wondering: will they support the TikTok ban now that they've got a taste of their own medicine, or will they adapt?
