iOS Apple Software updates Apps

Apple's iOS 14 beta reveals that TikTok and other apps are spying on iPhone users

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 29, 2020, 12:25 AM
Apple's iOS 14 beta reveals that TikTok and other apps are spying on iPhone users
The clipboard on your Apple iPhone is used to temporarily store data that has been copied from one app and pasted on another app. Only one item from an app can be stored at one time. The problem is that when you copy some data of importance to the clipboard like a bank account number or a social security number, some apps are able to grab this information right off of your clipboard. 

Even a boring weather app can be spying on your iOS clipboard


According to Digital Trends, the first public beta of iOS 14 revealed that TikTok is still accessing the clipboard of its iPhone wielding subscribers. TikTok is the extremely popular short-form video app that has had its share of controversy. At times TikTok has been the most popular app in the App Store and the Google Play Store. But the Peterson Institute for International Economics called it a "Huawei-sized problem" in terms of security issues. And last November TikTok parent Beijing ByteDance Technology Co. was being investigated by the U.S. government for failing to have its $1 billion purchase of Musical.ly vetted by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The latter is supposed to investigate the purchase of a U.S. firm by a foreign company.

In February, a pair of developers found a problem with the copy paste system in iOS that left sensitive information unprotected. One of the developers who discovered this issue, Tommy Mysk, told Digital Trends that as of WWDC 2020, the problem was fixed thanks to a feature in iOS 14 that shows a banner alert to iPhone users when an app is reading a user's iPhone clipboard. The Telegraph reports that when the beta version of iOS 14 was released earlier this month, users started receiving notifications revealing that apps like AccuWeather, AliExpress, Call of Duty Mobile, Google News, Overstock, Patreon, and yes, TikTok. Jeremy Burge, the "Chief Emoji Officer" at Emojipedia posted on his Twitter account how often TikTok accessed his iPhone clipboard. The video shows that every one-to three taps TikTok was trying to grab the contents of Burge's clipboard. Everytime TikTok attempted this act, Jeremy was warned. Another video posted by Ryan Jones shows how iOS 14 warns users when their clipboard is being spied on.

Because of the large number of iOS users and its creation by a Chinese company, TikTok is a major worry for some security experts. In March, TikTok told the Telegraph that it would stop spying on iOS users' clipboards only to continue the practice three months later. TikTok claims that the type of clipboard snooping it was doing in March is different than what it is doing now. That's the same as saying that a criminal who killed someone with a knife isn't a serial killer because he used a gun to kill his second victim. Emojipedia's Burge said that TikTok's current snooping takes place each time a user tapped a punctuation mark or the space bar while typing. That means that TikTok can spy on your clipboard nearly every second, a scary prospect if you copy sensitive materials using the clipboard on your iPhone.



We aren't saying that you should install the first iOS 14 beta just for the new feature that will warn you when your clipboard is being read by one of your apps. There are still too many bugs to make this update a viable one for your daily driver. But as soon as the public version of iOS 14 is dropped, assuming that there are no major issues, you might want to install it right away.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Besides the EarPods, a major accessory might be missing from the 5G Apple iPhone 12 box
Popular stories
Leaked high-quality renders do the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple
Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
Popular stories
Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless