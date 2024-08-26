TIDAL introduces new tools for songwriters

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

After adding a bunch of features for artists, TIDAL is now turning its attention to songwriters. A new set of tools to help songwriters manage their catalog to get paid properly is now available in TIDAL.

The music streaming service announced today that the new tools are available only for songwriters in the United States. In order to benefit from the new perks, songwriters must sign up for TIDAL Artist Home.

Furthermore, songwriters will also be prompted to sign up for the Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC). Those who are registering with a PRO for the first time can sign up with the PRO AllTrack.

The new tools allow songwriters to view their works categorized into three groups: Completed Wors, Works Without Recordings, and Unmatched Recordings. TIDAL now supports collaborative split sheets, allowing songwriters to unlock rightsholder tracking and invite collaborators to sign off on their shares.

More importantly, songwriters can easily view and manage their credits and metadata in TIDAL Artist Home to make sure that their works are correctly matched and registered. Music metadata is very important since it determines who gets credited and paid from a track or album.

  • Organization: Consolidate all essential information, including IPI, PRO, and publisher details, within TIDAL Artist Home. Songwriters can also easily sign up for the Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC) and AllTrack, the digital PRO.
  • Managing works: Maximize royalties by properly categorizing works, tracking rightsholders, and collaborating with their team to ensure accurate ownership documentation.
  • Making sense of metadata: Simplify the complex process of managing music metadata to ensure accurate royalty collection and proper credit for their work.

If you’re a songwriter based in the United States, you can now claim a songwriter profile at tidal.com/forsongwriters.
