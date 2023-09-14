This limited time Amazon deal makes the TicWatch Pro 5 more affordable than ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you in the market for a new Android smartwatch? Well, a piece by Samsung can work for you, especially if you want to complete your ecosystem. What if you don’t want that? There are alternatives, you know, that may be less popular than the Galaxy Watch series but are equally impressive. One such example is the TicWatch Pro 5. This wearable boasts the latest Qualcomm chipset for smartwatches and can now be yours for 15% less at Amazon.
For a tad under $300, you can purchase both color variations of the TicWatch Pro 5: Sandstone and Black. What’s even better is that you don’t have to jump through hoops to claim the 15% discount at Amazon. All you have to do is act fast because, as we said, the offer is valid for a limited time only.
As you might expect, the wearable keeps track of various health and fitness metrics. Actually, you get over 100 professional workout modes, including open-water swimming tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep metrics, and more. And when you’re doing that HIIT workout, the VO2 MAX will help you know your limits by estimating how much oxygen your body consumes.
The TicWatch Pro 5 won’t just help you know your body and fitness capabilities, for it’s also equipped with all the must-haves like NFC payments, a barometer, altimeter, sleep tracking, etc. Battery-wise, the wearable is just as impressive.
Mobvoi claims that its device can last as much as 80 hours on a single charge, while its main competitor, the Galaxy Watch 6, can hardly last over a day and a half between charges. The smartwatch’s 628mAh supports fast charging, allowing you to fill the tank from 0 to 65% in 30 minutes.
Mobvoi’s smartwatch was released just a few months ago. It’s the company’s most capable wearable yet. However, its regular price tag of $349.99 makes it a tough sell among its many and far more popular competitors. Now that it’s over $50 off, though, it may seem like a suitable alternative to the Galaxy Watch 6.
If you go for it, know that this wearable provides quite a bit of value for money. Aside from the fast and powerful Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, it also runs on the latest Wear OS by Google. So, using this Android smartwatch should be easy and intuitive. Moreover, its OLED screen has two layers for more protection against accidental scratches.
