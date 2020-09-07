TicPods 2 Pro+ true wireless earbuds are here with new and improved features

Mobvoi, the company behind the TicWatch Pro smartwatch, unveiled the TicPods 2 Pro wireless earbuds during the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year. Today, the new and improved TicPods 2 Pro+ was announced by the company sporting new and improved features. Available in Navy and Ice, the in-ear accessories can be purchased directly from Mobvoi.com and Amazon priced at $139.99 USD, £119.99 GBP, and €139.99 Euro.





Single Pairing technology allows for the use of each earbud independently; this allows users to listen to their music with one earbud only. A feature called Smart Role-swap / handover balances the battery of the two earbuds, to extend battery life when using both earbuds. Volume controls and touch sliders can be used to control each earbud independently. Mobvoi also updated its Quick-Commands feature to version 2.0. With this feature, users can ask the device to perform certain tasks without having to say a hotword. For example, TicPods 2 Pro+ owners can control their music by simply saying directions such as "play music," "pause music," "next song," and "previous song. Users can accept or reject incoming calls by saying "pick up" or "hang up." A nod of the head twice will also pick up an incoming call while shaking the head twice will reject it.









Two new Quick-Command features have been added, "volume up" and "volume down." Lowering or hiking the volume levels of the earpods can now be accomplished using touch control (via sliders) or by saying it using Voice-Commands.







The TicPods 2 Pro+ is equipped with dual-microphone noise cancellation and detects when the buds are in the user's ears. The device is powered by the Qualcomm QCC5121 SoC which reduces power consumption of up to 65% compared to the previous generation component. The charging case features a 390mAh battery that delivers up to 20 hours of use. If you're in a bind and only have limited time to charge your earpods, keep in mind that you can get up to one hour of use out of a five-minute charge. The TicPods 2 Pro+ employs Bluetooth 5.0.





To make the TicPods look more premium, a metal component was added to the top of the carrying case with the TicPods name printed on the lid. The device has an IPX4 rating for water resistance which means that it is protected from splashes and light rain. The TicPods 2 Pro+ are compatible with both Android and iOS handsets.





