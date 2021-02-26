Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Motorola Wearables

Three new Moto smartwatches rumored to be coming this summer

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 26, 2021, 10:12 PM
Three new Moto smartwatches rumored to be coming this summer
Back in 2019, Motorola's Moto 360 smartwatch was brought back from the dead by a third-party company called eBuyNow. The new Moto 360 featured a round dial just like the original Moto 360 which was first released in 2014. Now, eBuyNow is reportedly about to unveil three new Moto smartwatches later this year. A Twitter subscriber named Felipe Berhau, who calls himself the biggest Motorola collector and fan in the world, tweeted out some information about the new timepieces which he says were part of a PDF presentation that he found online.


One of the watches would be a big departure for the Moto brand since it would have a square dial. This would be the Moto Watch which does bear a resemblance to the Apple Watch except for the button on the side of the device. The Moto Watch One and the Moto G Smartwatch both return to the circular 360-degree design found on earlier versions of the Moto 360 timepieces. The Moto Watch One favors a classic design while the Moto G Smartwatch will feature a sportier appearance.


The Moto G Smartwatch will apparently be introduced first, in June of this year, while both the Moto Watch and Moto Watch One will be unveiled in July. The trio should run on Wear OS and could be powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip. The currently available Moto 360, now priced at $199.99, features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display (protected by Gorilla Glass 3), always-on functionality, and comes with 8GB storage, and 1GB of memory. It is equipped with a heart rate monitor, Google Pay, GPS, support for Google Assistant interaction, and an 355mAh battery. The latter allows the device to run all-day and will charge from 0% to 100% in an hour.

