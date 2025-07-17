Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Samsung's boss escapes prison, but can he escape the market slump?

It's a rocky road ahead for the Galaxy maker.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung logo.
Samsung's long-running legal battle over its chairman has finally come to an end. South Korea's Supreme Court has cleared Jay Y. Lee of all charges related to accounting fraud and stock manipulation, eliminating a cloud that has hovered over Samsung for nearly a decade.

The case centered on a controversial $8 billion merger in 2015 between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. Prosecutors argued that the deal was designed to secure Lee's succession and cement his control over the conglomerate, accusing him and other executives of manipulating stock prices and engaging in fraudulent accounting practices at the expense of minority shareholders. These were not minor charges by any means.

Lee, who assumed leadership after his father suffered a heart attack in 2014, consistently rejected the allegations, saying the merger followed normal management practices.

The path to this ruling was long and turbulent. In late 2024, prosecutors demanded a five-year prison sentence for Lee, even after a Seoul court had previously cleared him of wrongdoing earlier that year. His history of legal troubles only added to the controversy, particularly a bribery conviction linked to former President Park Geun-hye, which led to 18 months behind bars before his release in 2021 and subsequent pardon in 2022.

Will Samsung finally catch up with rivals on the battery front now that the court saga is over?

Vote View Result


By February 2025, Lee secured an important victory when an appeals court upheld his acquittal on fraud and stock manipulation charges. However, uncertainty persisted as prosecutors retained the right to escalate the case to the Supreme Court. That uncertainty is now gone. The country's highest court has upheld the earlier ruling, permanently closing the chapter on these accusations and giving Samsung breathing room to focus on its business priorities.

Industry analysts have emphasized that this decision removes a major obstacle for Samsung's leadership. They believe that eliminating legal uncertainty could encourage more decisive management and allow the company to concentrate on long-term strategies rather than short-term survival. Investors have already reacted positively, boosting Samsung shares as confidence returns to the market.

The road ahead is not a walk in the park



Despite the legal victory, the road ahead for Lee is far from smooth. Samsung recently reported a worse-than-expected 56% plunge in second-quarter operating profit, with sluggish AI chip sales deepening investor concerns. Corporate analysts note that Lee now faces the dual challenge of reinforcing Samsung's dominance in its core businesses while identifying new engines for growth.

Recommended Stories
So, Lee must turn his attention to restoring Samsung's momentum in the global tech race. While the Samsung ecosystem is stronger than ever, as my colleague Victor argues, it would be nice if Sammy catches up with rivals on the battery front.

Also, how about a slightly cheaper Galaxy Z Fold next time around? Eh, who am I kidding – the $2,000 price tag of the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 7 will probably be topped by the next Sammy foldable flagship.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless