Software updates Apps
New Threads update brings an in-app GIF picker and support for polls
Meta keeps working hard on its new social media platform, Threads, to make it an app with 1 billion users in the next couple of years. Of course, for an app to be attractive it needs to have fun and useful features. Now, Meta is adding some new features for Threads, reports 9to5Google, including a native GIF picker and polls.

Threads get a native GIF picker and polls with new update


Despite the app still blocking Android keyboards from inserting GIFs, it's now getting its own native GIF picker with a new update that Zuckerberg announced in a post. Also, the update brings poll support to the app.

The new polls feature works just like you'd suppose it does. You get an option to add up to four poll choices when you're creating a new post. The poll can run for 24 hours, and currently, there's no option to modify the time for which the poll is active. The Threads web app doesn't have polls support yet, though.


Another useful thing in this update is the in-app GIF picker. It is powered by GIPHY and works on all new posts and replies. You can now tap the new "GIF" button in Threads, and this leads you to a library of searchable GIFs. These two features are now available for Threads on Android and iOS with the latest app update.

