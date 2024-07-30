Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic

By
Threads, the popular X (formerly Twitter)-like app from Meta, is rolling out a new feature to help users discover trending topics. This new feature is designed to make it easier for users to find and follow conversations that are relevant to their interests.

The way it works is simple. When a topic is trending on Threads, a blue label will appear above posts related to that topic. Users can tap on the label to view a feed of posts related to the same topic. This makes it easy to see what other people are saying about the topic and to join the conversation.

This new feature is currently being rolled out to users in the United States. It is not yet clear when it will be available in other countries.

Threads initially rolled out Trending Topics earlier this year as part of Meta's ongoing effort to make Threads a more engaging and informative platform. The company has also recently added a number of other features, such as the ability to share Threads posts to Instagram Stories, a multi-column view on the web, and the ability to quote Threads posts.

However, trending topics on Threads has the potential to significantly impact the way that users interact with the app, which makes sense why this new feature is being rolled out to make them more discoverable. The feature could make Threads a more popular destination for users who are looking for real-time conversations about current events. Additionally, it could also help to make Threads a more valuable platform for brands and businesses that are looking to reach their target audiences. 

It will be interesting to see how Meta continues to expand on this feature in the future, weaving more of it into the platform's existing UI. If Meta can continue to innovate and improve the feature, it has the potential to become a core part of the Threads experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

