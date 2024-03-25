Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Threads now shows live scores for NBA games

Threads now shows live scores for NBA games
Meta is testing a lot of new features for Threads, the app that has a long way to go before it could replace Twitter. Swipe gestures to “like” posts and “Trending now” are just some of the features that Threads has started testing in the last week or so.

Over the weekend, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads will start showing live sports scores. The feature is now being tested, which is why NBA live sports scores are the only ones showing up on Threads.

Apparently, this isn’t just a simple implementation of a feature that allows users to see sports scores in real-time, but a more complex one that involves multiple functions.

According to TechCrunch, users can now tap a team’s logo to be redirected to the conversation about that specific team or connect with other sports fans who follow the same team.

Threads didn’t just pick NBA randomly, as basketball seems to be one of the most popular topics on the app. The social network also claims that NBA Threads is currently one of the most active sports communities.

