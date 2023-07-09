Instagram's Threads has close to 100 million subscribers after launching five days ago

The instability of Musk's leadership has made Twitter vulnerable







In true Musk fashion, the cap on the number of tweets subscribers could view daily seemed to be arbitrarily conceived and then hiked later in the same day. You can't blame Elon for trying numerous ways to monetize Twitter; after all, even for one of the richest men in the world, $44 billion is a lot of money to spend on a single purchase. But the instability of Musk's reign has led competitors and advertisers to feel that Twitter is vulnerable.









You might wonder how SEJ was able to determine how many subscribers Meta-owned Instagram has signed up to Threads. Here's the thing; to become a Threads subscriber you need to have an Instagram account. And once you open a Threads account, you will see a temporary badge on your Instagram profile with the Threads logo and a number that corresponds to your subscriber number. For example, I was the 58,434,092th subscriber to join Threads a couple of days ago. SEJ says that it counted the number of badges on Instagram profiles to come up with the 97 million number.











Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg posted when the subscriber count reached 70 million that the response to the new platform has been "Way beyond our expectations." And while nothing stops anyone from having subscriptions to both Twitter and Threads, the most telling info will be whether the number of posts on Threads is higher than the number of tweets on Twitter on a sustained basis.







While Threads hasn't started accepting ads yet, eventually it will. One major question is whether advertisers that dumped Twitter after Musk took over decide to spend some of their marketing budget to post ads on Threads.



Interestingly, there has been no official word on what to call a post on Threads. On Twitter, each message is called a tweet and some suggest that this should also be used as a name for posts on Threads. Others have suggested calling them threads but a thread already means a series of posts started by a single subscriber on a social media platform. One suggestion was to call them "Zucks" referencing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, even if Zuckerberg is detested less than Musk, he generally is not popular among the general population.





If you have a suggestion on what to call posts on Threads, let us know by dropping a comment in the box below. And keep in mind that because you need an Instagram account to subscribe to Threads, if you delete your Threads account, your linked Instagram account also goes bye-bye. Don't say that we didn't warn you.

