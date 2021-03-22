Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem

According to the U.K.'s Express website , today has been a tough day for users of such popular Android apps as Gmail, Google Search and Yahoo Mail. The apps have been crashing and then refusing to open. The problem has shown up on DownDetector with outages reported for the aforementioned apps along with Amazon, Verizon and T-Mobile. On Twitter, Android users have been tweeting about the situation. Meanwhile, the official Gmail Twitter account is denying that there is an issue at all. "Oh no! We checked and everything is fine here," says the tweet. "Are you getting any error messages? Which device are you using Gmail on? Tell us more, as we want to help."







One possible solution is to remove the latest update to the Android System WebView . The latter allows an Android app to display web pages without having to develop and include its own browser engine. WebView can be found installed on all Android devices. The entire app can't be removed using the Google Play Store which is just as well since all you want to do is restore the WebView app to its factory settings.









According to an Android user by the name of Daniel Lee, "In the Android System WebView app menu, there is an option to Uninstall All Updates related to Android System WebView. Restarting after doing this worked!" You might want to to try this out if your Android apps are crashing.









