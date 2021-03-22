Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
According to the U.K.'s Express website, today has been a tough day for users of such popular Android apps as Gmail, Google Search and Yahoo Mail. The apps have been crashing and then refusing to open. The problem has shown up on DownDetector with outages reported for the aforementioned apps along with Amazon, Verizon and T-Mobile. On Twitter, Android users have been tweeting about the situation. Meanwhile, the official Gmail Twitter account is denying that there is an issue at all. "Oh no! We checked and everything is fine here," says the tweet. "Are you getting any error messages? Which device are you using Gmail on? Tell us more, as we want to help."
Even at 11 pm EDT, DownDetector was showing that apps like Google Search, Gmail, the Google Play Store and others were still experiencing problems. Uninstalling the Android System WebView appears to be your best bet at getting these apps to work right for the moment. To to this, go to Settings > Apps & notifications > App info > Android System WebView. Tap the three dot menu button in the upper right corner. That will reveal a rectangle that says Uninstall updates. Click on it and you'll be asked if you want to replace this app with the factory version. Answer "OK." And that should stop your Android apps from crashing.