This Start menu change could make Windows 11 laptops less frustrating to live with

By
Image credit — Tadas Sar on Unsplash

Windows 11’s Start menu has never been a crowd favorite, but Microsoft seems ready to do something about it. In a move that many longtime users have been asking for, Microsoft is testing a redesigned Start menu that simplifies how users access their apps, letting them get rid of the "Recommended" section entirely.

This update, discovered in a recent Insider build, shows a bigger and more streamlined Start menu. The major shift is that users can now view all their apps in one place, without having to click through multiple levels. It might not sound groundbreaking, but for anyone who has felt frustrated with the cluttered layout of Windows 11’s default menu, this is a meaningful change.

Hidden in today's Dev/Beta CUs: a major update to the Windows 11 Start menu! It has a new, larger layout with everything on one scrollable page, with the "All" list below recommendations - which can FINALLY be turned off! Pinned list is now limited to 2 rows, but can be expanded.

[image or embed]

— phantomofearth (@phantomofearth.bsky.social) April 3, 2025 at 2:29 PM

The new layout allows users to ditch the Recommended feed altogether, which previously showed recently used files and apps, something many found distracting or unnecessary. Users can now choose how they want to browse their apps, whether it’s through a classic alphabetical list, a cleaner grid of names, or a categorized layout that no longer takes several clicks to navigate. Each view puts app access front and center, cutting down on wasted time.

Another welcome tweak is the expanded layout for pinned apps. Instead of being locked into three rows, users can now pin up to eight apps per row and arrange them exactly how they like. This opens the door to a more personalized Start menu, which should appeal to power users and those who prefer a more organized interface.

These changes are currently being tested in both the 23H2 and 24H2 builds of Windows 11 and are available in Insider Preview Build 22635.5170, which rolled out to the Beta Channel on April 7. There’s no firm timeline yet for a public rollout, but the fact that it’s being tested in multiple versions suggests the broader release could happen soon.

The current Start menu has drawn criticism for its clunky navigation and the lack of control users had over what appeared there. Compared to the more flexible and straightforward menu in Windows 10, Windows 11’s Start menu often felt like a step backward. Many users held off on upgrading for this very reason, and some even turned to third-party Start menu replacements or stuck with Windows 10 altogether.

Recommended Stories
For anyone who’s spent time fumbling through the current menu just to find a basic app, this update could make a significant difference in daily use. Microsoft’s decision to roll back unpopular changes and offer better customization is a good sign that the company is listening to user feedback, and as a result, we may get a Start menu that finally works the way people want it to.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
