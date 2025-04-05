Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

This prepaid carrier just made it easier to pay your phone bill with old tech

Wireless service Cricket
Cricket logo
Cricket Wireless is giving customers a new reason to dig through their drawers for old smartphones. Starting April 4, 2025, the prepaid carrier launched a new Device Trade-In Program — powered by Asurion — that offers a simple way to trade in old devices and get account credit directly applied to wireless service. No gift cards, no activation fees, no expiration dates. Just credit straight to your Cricket account.

What sets this apart from the usual trade-in deals is that while most carriers will offer gift cards or credits tied to buying a new phone, Cricket just has you turning in your old device. Its value goes straight toward your monthly service. This can be a great way to cut down on your wireless bill with no strings attached, whether you’re a new or existing customer. This is how it works:

  • Start the trade-in: Head to a local Cricket store or visit the online Asurion trade-in portal.
  • Eligibility check: Asurion will inspect your device details and give you an estimated trade-in value.
  • Ship your device: If you accept the offer, you’ll get a prepaid shipping label to send it off.
  • Get credit: Once approved, your Cricket account gets credited within 1–2 billing cycles.

Cricket is rolling this out at a time when trade-in deals have become increasingly competitive across the industry. Major players like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T are all offering generous trade-ins—but often with the caveat that you need to finance a new phone or commit to a lengthy plan. Even some prepaid rivals like Boost Mobile have toyed with trade-in perks, but few offer direct credit to service.

Cricket carrier store. | Image credit — Cricket - This prepaid carrier just made it easier to pay your phone bill with old tech
Cricket carrier store. | Image credit — Cricket


With Cricket’s new program, you don’t need to buy a new phone or change your plan. You just trade in a device, and the credit is applied directly to your wireless bill. That could be a small relief for customers looking to save, especially with prepaid plans already appealing to budget-conscious users.

There are a few caveats worth mentioning. The credit you receive can only be used toward service—not accessories or new devices. It also has no cash value and can’t be transferred to another account. Still, for most customers, especially those who stick with Cricket long-term, this could be a smart way to get value from an old phone that’s been collecting dust.

Additionally, Cricket’s current phone lineup may not always compete with the flashiest flagships from Samsung or Apple, but this trade-in program is a solid addition to their value-first approach. You can also always bring in your own unlocked device.

At a time when wireless carriers' pricing is going up across the board, it's good to still have options for low-cost wireless service that complements that mindset of having practical ways to save without making things more complicated.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
