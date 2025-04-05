This prepaid carrier just made it easier to pay your phone bill with old tech







At a time when wireless carriers' pricing is going up across the board, it's good to still have options for low-cost wireless service that complements that mindset of having practical ways to save without making things more complicated. Additionally, Cricket’s current phone lineup may not always compete with the flashiest flagships from Samsung or Apple, but this trade-in program is a solid addition to their value-first approach. You can also always bring in your own unlocked device.

With Cricket’s new program, you don’t need to buy a new phone or change your plan. You just trade in a device, and the credit is applied directly to your wireless bill. That could be a small relief for customers looking to save, especially with prepaid plans already appealing to budget-conscious users.There are a few caveats worth mentioning. The credit you receive can only be used toward service—not accessories or new devices. It also has no cash value and can’t be transferred to another account. Still, for most customers, especially those who stick with Cricket long-term, this could be a smart way to get value from an old phone that’s been collecting dust.