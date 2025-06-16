This new Threads feature could change how people post about TV shows and games

Meta is continuing to develop Threads with features aimed at making it a more complete social platform. The latest addition is a spoiler tag that lets users hide parts of their posts, such as text or images, that reveal key plot points or other sensitive information.





Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the feature in a Threads post, explaining how it works. When creating a post, users can highlight certain parts and select "mark spoiler" to blur the content. Others will see a blurred preview and can tap to reveal it if they choose. According to Mosseri, Threads is "the only app of its kind to have this type of content label."









That claim may be a bit of a stretch. Reddit has offered spoiler tags for years, letting users flag content that may reveal too much. While Threads is one of the few text-focused social platforms to adopt such a feature, it's not the first overall. Still, it's a useful addition that could help people feel more comfortable discussing shows, movies, games, or events without worrying about ruining the experience for others.

Mark Zuckerberg posts a spoiler announcing the spoiler feature + an example of how the feature works. | Images credit — @Zuck and @oncescuradu on Threads





This new test comes shortly after another major Threads update: Meta is also testing direct messaging within the app . That change has sparked debate, with some users welcoming the added functionality while others are concerned about the potential for abuse. For many, the lack of DMs was a key reason Threads felt safer than other platforms.





Both features show that Meta is serious about expanding Threads and increasing user engagement. Since launching as a companion to Instagram, Threads has added trending topics, post editing, and different feed options. These steps suggest Meta wants the app to stand alongside other major platforms like X and Reddit, rather than just be a lightweight alternative.





The spoiler tool itself is a thoughtful move. It allows for more open conversation while respecting people who want to avoid key reveals. Given that Threads is tied to real Instagram profiles, there's also a higher chance users will be mindful of how they use it.



That said, calling it a unique feature may not hold up when compared to what other platforms already offer. But if Meta can keep building out Threads in smart, user-friendly ways, it could become a real competitor in the social media space.