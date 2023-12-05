Thieves steal phone and return it because it wasn't an iPhone

On the black market, the iPhone is worth much more money than an Android phone . Most thieves are not phone enthusiasts so they might not know that a Galaxy S23 Ultra can cost just as much or even more than an iPhone. Those in the stickup game have binary thoughts when it comes to phones that they are stealing. A phone is an iPhone or it isn't worth risking a jail sentence for.





So that explains what happened to a husband and wife in Washington D.C. last month. Per WKTV (via 9to5Mac ), the husband was returning home from work early in the morning and called his wife to meet him outside their apartment building where he would park the car.





The wife explains what happened next: "As soon as he parked the car two masked gentlemen came up to him with a gun, armed. They robbed him, took everything he had in his pockets, took the keys to my truck and got in and pulled off." One of the thieves approached the couple on foot while the other was driving a BMW.





She continued by saying that the robbers took her her husband's smartphone and then did a very odd thing. "They basically looked at that phone and was like 'Oh, that's an Android? We don't want this. I thought it was an iPhone,'" she said. And they returned the phone to the shocked husband.







While the entire incident took only seconds, and the husband did get his phone back, the couple did have other valuables taken in the robbery along with the wife's truck which was important to her. "That was my income," she said. "That was the way I made money. I did Uber Eats and Instacart so, that was our livelihood." Hopefully, the police will be able to track down these guys and recover the truck. As for the husband, he's probably glad that he doesn't own an iPhone.





