These 'explosion-proof' laptops and phones were anything but - UK issues recall
Up Next:
Image Credit - Mina Rad on Unsplash.com
The UK's Government's Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) has now issued an urgent product recall over potential fire and explosion risks. The recall is for laptops, phones, and smartwatches shipped to the UK by China-based company Dorland.
Amazon has been instructed to recall these technological devices. Apparently, the products were deemed to present a serious risk of fire and explosion. 10 products are on the list of the devices being recalled. These devices are claimed to be "designed for use in Zone 1/Zone 2 explosive hazardous zones" but have been identified to pose a risk to UK users.
The OPPS reportedly said that the products were lacking the necessary markings to indicate they were safe for these high-risk environments. Zone 1 and Zone 2 hazardous areas are such high-risk environments, and the products were claimed by the advertising that they were suitable for them.
The recall notice was sent out by the UK's government on April 7. Users who have purchased some of the affected devices are to wait for further instructions from Amazon about how to return the devices safely and how to get their refunds.
Full list of devices being recalled - smartphones, laptops, smartwatches:
The UK's Government's Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) has now issued an urgent product recall over potential fire and explosion risks. The recall is for laptops, phones, and smartwatches shipped to the UK by China-based company Dorland.
Amazon has been instructed to recall these technological devices. Apparently, the products were deemed to present a serious risk of fire and explosion. 10 products are on the list of the devices being recalled. These devices are claimed to be "designed for use in Zone 1/Zone 2 explosive hazardous zones" but have been identified to pose a risk to UK users.
The products were advertised on the online retailer as being explosion, water, dust, and shock-proof type of devices. They are designed to be used in the petrochemical industry and other quite dangerous places, so the fact they pose this risk is frankly outrageous.
The OPPS reportedly said that the products were lacking the necessary markings to indicate they were safe for these high-risk environments. Zone 1 and Zone 2 hazardous areas are such high-risk environments, and the products were claimed by the advertising that they were suitable for them.
Well, the OPSS had apparently found no evidence of that. There is reportedly no evidence of the devices passing conformity assessments needed to be placed on the market in the UK.
The recall notice was sent out by the UK's government on April 7. Users who have purchased some of the affected devices are to wait for further instructions from Amazon about how to return the devices safely and how to get their refunds.
Full list of devices being recalled - smartphones, laptops, smartwatches:
- Smartphone - Dorland Extreme 5G Industrial ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Smartphone Android 11
- Smartphone - Dorland Extra 5G ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Phone Rugged Smartphone Android 12
- Smartphone - Dorland Extra 5G Plus Rugged Smartphone, Explosion-Proof Android 13
- Smartphone - Dorland Aloha 5G Pro ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Phone, Rugged Phone
- Smartphone - Dorland Extra 5G Pro ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Smartphone Android 12
- Smartphone - Dorland EX08 Pro Outdoor ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Smartphone Android 14
- Smartphone - Dorland Unicorn 10 Pro 4G ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Smartphone Android 13
- Laptop - Dorland Laptop EX NB09S 4G Industrial ‘Intrinsically Safe’ EX Laptop
- Smartwatch - Dorland Smartwatch Ex Smart 04 Plus 4G ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Watch, 2.86-inch touch screen, Android 7.1
- Smartwatch - Dorland Smartwatch EX 02 Plus 4G ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Watch, 1.6-inch touch screen, Android 11
Safety should always be a top priority - especially when it comes to products meant for high-risk environments. If you've purchased one of the affected devices, it's best to follow the recall instructions and Amazon's official guidance on returns and refunds.
Things that are NOT allowed: