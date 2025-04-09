These 'explosion-proof' laptops and phones were anything but - UK issues recall

Image Credit - Mina Rad on Unsplash.com

Full list of devices being recalled - smartphones, laptops, smartwatches:

Smartphone - Dorland Extreme 5G Industrial ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Smartphone Android 11

Smartphone - Dorland Extra 5G ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Phone Rugged Smartphone Android 12

Smartphone - Dorland Extra 5G Plus Rugged Smartphone, Explosion-Proof Android 13

Smartphone - Dorland Aloha 5G Pro ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Phone, Rugged Phone

Smartphone - Dorland Extra 5G Pro ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Smartphone Android 12

Smartphone - Dorland EX08 Pro Outdoor ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Smartphone Android 14

Smartphone - Dorland Unicorn 10 Pro 4G ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Smartphone Android 13

Laptop - Dorland Laptop EX NB09S 4G Industrial ‘Intrinsically Safe’ EX Laptop

Smartwatch - Dorland Smartwatch Ex Smart 04 Plus 4G ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Watch, 2.86-inch touch screen, Android 7.1

Smartwatch - Dorland Smartwatch EX 02 Plus 4G ‘Intrinsically Safe’ Watch, 1.6-inch touch screen, Android 11





Safety should always be a top priority - especially when it comes to products meant for high-risk environments. If you've purchased one of the affected devices, it's best to follow the recall instructions and Amazon's official guidance on returns and refunds.