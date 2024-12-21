Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple reveals the U.S. wireless firms that support RCS on the iPhone 's Messages app

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Android Google
Apple talks about its Messages platform during a pre-recorded event.
With iOS 18, Apple added Rich Communication Services (RCS) support to the iPhone. This allows iPhone and Android users, at least those Android users using a messaging app that supports RCS, to share higher-quality images, receive read receipts, see typing indicators, and send larger files. The only RCS feature that iPhone users can't count on when using RCS is end-to-end encryption. That's because the version of RCS that Apple chose to support does not include full encryption.

Originally, in the U.S. it was T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T that supported the protocol of RCS that allows iOS and Android users to share the aforementioned advanced messaging features during a cross-platform messaging session or group chat. The number of U.S. wireless providers that now support iOS-Android RCS messaging has risen to 17 from the original big three. Apple has posted a list of all U.S. carriers that offer this support and this list includes:

  • AT&T
  • Boost Mobile (requires iOS 18.2)
  • C Spire
  • Consumer Cellular
  • Cricket
  • FirstNet
  • H20 Wireless
  • Metro by T-Mobile
  • PureTalk
  • Red Pocket
  • Spectrum Mobile
  • T-Mobile
  • TracFone / Straight Talk
  • US Cellular
  • Verizon
  • Visible
  • Xfinity Mobile

Interestingly, while T-Mobile is included in the list, some of the MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) it has acquired such as Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile are nowhere to be found. Considering that together they represent about 3 million U.S. wireless users, we can't think of any reason why those two would be permanently excluded from offering iOS-Android RCS support. T-Mobile probably just hasn't had the opportunity to set this up for Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile customers.
  
How to tell if your iPhone is supporting RCS.
An iPhone supporting RCS will show this support in the Messages app text field. | Image credit-PhoneArena

If you use an iPhone and are a customer of one of the 17 wireless providers on Apple's list, you'll know if you are messaging an Android user running Google Messages or another RCS
messaging app by seeing in the text field "Text Message + RCS." If you are currently in the U.S. and your wireless provider isn't on Apple's list and you do plenty of cross-platform messaging, you can wait for your wireless provider to join the list, switch to one of the 17 wireless companies on the list, or just accept SMS/MMS quality messaging for the time being.

Of all the new features that iPhone and Android users now have thanks to Apple's decision to support RCS, perhaps the one that iOS and Android users are most happy about is the ability to receive high-quality images and videos from someone on the other team who sent them. Without RCS, images from an Android user to an iPhone user and vice versa would go through SMS and MMS (Short Message Service and Multimedia Messaging Service) both of which use old technology. That explains the horrible images that users see without RCS support.

On the other hand, images sent from one iMessage user to other iMessage users always look great as do images sent from one RCS user to other RCS users. With Apple's support for RCS, there should be fewer complaints about images sent cross-platform.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
T-Mobile pressuring employees to push customers to download the T-Life app is becoming a concern
T-Mobile pressuring employees to push customers to download the T-Life app is becoming a concern

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless