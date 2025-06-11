There's now a $24,999 way to make your Zoom calls feel like real life
HP just revealed the first device for Google's new 3D video conferencing technology.
Last month at Google I/O, the company introduced its next-gen take on video calls with a new platform called Beam – an AI-first evolution of what used to be Project Starline.
Now, HP is stepping up as the first to showcase hardware built specifically for Google Beam. The new device is called HP Dimension and it is built for business. It features a massive 65-inch light field display and packs six high-speed cameras into the bezel to produce a 3D video feed of your caller that is designed to look as close to real life as possible.
HP is aiming this squarely at the enterprise market. Why do I say this? Well, the Dimension device will cost $24,999 – and that is just for the hardware. If you want to use it for video calls, you will need to buy a separate Google Beam license, which unlocks access to platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. HP and Google haven't said how much those licenses will run yet.
HP and Google claim this combo of hardware and software actually makes a difference in how people communicate. According to internal testing, participants using HP Dimension with Beam reported:
The HP Poly Studio A2 Audio Bridge will be available for pre-order in June 2025, with shipments starting in September for $549. The Poly Studio A2 Table Microphones will also be available in June and ship in September, priced at $329 each.
HP says the Dimension will roll out later this year in the United States, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Japan.
Now, from a tech perspective, this is all pretty wild – it really shows what is possible when AI, optics and design come together. But it also raises a fair question: are one-on-one video calls really important enough to justify this kind of investment ($24,999 is no small sum by any means)?
Sure, communication matters, but I doubt that seeing someone in 3D truly changes the experience of a normal workday. Still, I know this isn't meant for the average Zoom user. It is clearly targeted at major corporations and high-level enterprise use, where that extra layer of realism might go a long way.
Now, HP is stepping up as the first to showcase hardware built specifically for Google Beam. The new device is called HP Dimension and it is built for business. It features a massive 65-inch light field display and packs six high-speed cameras into the bezel to produce a 3D video feed of your caller that is designed to look as close to real life as possible.
The goal of HP Dimension with Google Beam is to recreate that feeling of actually being in the same room with someone – no headset, no glasses, no weird gear needed.
HP is aiming this squarely at the enterprise market. Why do I say this? Well, the Dimension device will cost $24,999 – and that is just for the hardware. If you want to use it for video calls, you will need to buy a separate Google Beam license, which unlocks access to platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. HP and Google haven't said how much those licenses will run yet.
Users will still be able to join calls with others on different devices or platforms, but unless both sides are using Beam-supported tech, you won't get the 3D experience. That means traditional callers won't see your realistic projection and you won't see theirs.
HP Dimension with Google Beam blends a 3D light field display, adaptive lighting, six-camera capture, spatial audio and AI to deliver realistic, immersive meetings – all without needing any wearables. | Image credit – HP
The HP Dimension has more going on under the hood than just cameras and a big display. It features adaptive lighting that automatically adjusts to its surroundings, making sure shadows and skin tones look as natural as possible during a call.
HP and Google claim this combo of hardware and software actually makes a difference in how people communicate. According to internal testing, participants using HP Dimension with Beam reported:
- A 28% improvement in memory recall
- Up to 39% more non-verbal cues (like facial expressions and gestures)
- At least a 14% boost in focus on the person they were talking to
We believe that meaningful collaboration thrives on authentic human connections, which is why we partnered with Google to bring HP Dimension with Google Beam out of the lab and into the enterprise. HP Dimension with Google Beam bridges the gap between the virtual and physical worlds to create lifelike virtual communication experiences that brings us closer together.
– Helen Sheirbon, SVP and President of Hybrid Systems, HP, June 11 2025
To complete the immersive feel, HP Dimension also includes spatial audio. It pairs with HP's new Poly Studio A2 table microphones. These connect to the Poly Studio A2 Audio Bridge, which supports up to 32 audio input channels and can scale up to eight table mics – each one with four internal microphones. However, these are sold separately and don't come included in the $24.999 price.
Recommended Stories
The HP Poly Studio A2 Audio Bridge will be available for pre-order in June 2025, with shipments starting in September for $549. The Poly Studio A2 Table Microphones will also be available in June and ship in September, priced at $329 each.
HP says the Dimension will roll out later this year in the United States, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Japan.
Now, from a tech perspective, this is all pretty wild – it really shows what is possible when AI, optics and design come together. But it also raises a fair question: are one-on-one video calls really important enough to justify this kind of investment ($24,999 is no small sum by any means)?
Sure, communication matters, but I doubt that seeing someone in 3D truly changes the experience of a normal workday. Still, I know this isn't meant for the average Zoom user. It is clearly targeted at major corporations and high-level enterprise use, where that extra layer of realism might go a long way.
Things that are NOT allowed: