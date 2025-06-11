There's now a $24,999 way to make your Zoom calls feel like real life

– Helen Sheirbon, SVP and President of Hybrid Systems, HP, June 11 2025



To complete the immersive feel, HP Dimension also includes spatial audio. It pairs with HP's new Poly Studio A2 table microphones. These connect to the Poly Studio A2 Audio Bridge, which supports up to 32 audio input channels and can scale up to eight table mics – each one with four internal microphones. However, these are sold separately and don't come included in the $24.999 price.The HP Poly Studio A2 Audio Bridge will be available for pre-order in June 2025, with shipments starting in September for $549. The Poly Studio A2 Table Microphones will also be available in June and ship in September, priced at $329 each.HP says the Dimension will roll out later this year in the United States, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Japan.Now, from a tech perspective, this is all pretty wild – it really shows what is possible when AI, optics and design come together. But it also raises a fair question: are one-on-one video calls really important enough to justify this kind of investment ($24,999 is no small sum by any means)?Sure, communication matters, but I doubt that seeing someone in 3D truly changes the experience of a normal workday. Still, I know this isn't meant for the average Zoom user. It is clearly targeted at major corporations and high-level enterprise use, where that extra layer of realism might go a long way.