Google’s latest video call tech makes it feel like the person is actually in the room
Project Starline is now Beam and it’s coming to offices later this year.
Google packed its I/O keynote with a ton of big announcements and one that really stood out is how it is reimagining the future of video calls with a new platform called Beam – a next-gen, AI-first version of what used to be Project Starline.
If that name sounds familiar, it is because Google first teased Project Starline back in 2021 as a "magic window" that let you talk to someone in ultra-realistic 3D. No weird goggles, no headset – just you and a screen that made the person on the other end feel like they were right there with you. Now, it is back and more advanced than ever.
This thing is packed with high-end tech: six cameras capturing you from multiple angles, a light field display that makes everything look 3D and AI working in real-time to render you and the other person as lifelike as possible – all running at 60 fps.
The system uses a dedicated Chrome OS-powered puck and relies heavily on Google Cloud. The AI does all the heavy lifting, blending camera feeds, tracking head movements and making the experience feel as real as possible.
Because let’s be real – this isn’t something you and I will be setting up in our living rooms just yet. It’s clearly designed for high-end enterprise use and you’d need some serious space (and budget) to make it work.
At this year’s keynote, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that Beam is coming to select customers later this year. No pricing yet, but safe to say it won’t be cheap.
Google says that you can be there from anywhere with Beam. | Image credit – Google
Google is working closely with HP to bring the first Beam devices to life and other big-name partners like Zoom are jumping on board, too. Companies like Salesforce, Deloitte and Duolingo have already signed on to install Beam units in their offices.
Still, it’s a huge hint at where communication tech is going. Give it a few years and we might see smaller, more affordable versions make their way into homes too. It is a glimpse at how we might connect in the future – talking to someone miles away, but feeling like they are right in front of us.
During its keynote, Google also announced a ton of other things, like I said at the beginning. It unveiled Flow, an AI-powered tool for video creation. The company also showed off new features meant to make it easier to search, decide what to buy and even preview how clothes might look on you before placing an order.
Google also introduced a super expensive $250 Google AI Ultra subscription – which is even more than ChatGPT’s $200 Pro plan that I already thought was too expensive. Overall, during I/O 2025, Google made it clear that it’s not slowing down when it comes to building new products and features that help us, can work for us, and what is most scary for me, basically do the thinking for us.
