Google’s latest video call tech makes it feel like the person is actually in the room

This thing is packed with high-end tech: six cameras capturing you from multiple angles, a light field display that makes everything look 3D and AI working in real-time to render you and the other person as lifelike as possible – all running at 60 fps.The system uses a dedicated Chrome OS-powered puck and relies heavily on Google Cloud. The AI does all the heavy lifting, blending camera feeds, tracking head movements and making the experience feel as real as possible.Google is working closely with HP to bring the first Beam devices to life and other big-name partners like Zoom are jumping on board, too. Companies like Salesforce, Deloitte and Duolingo have already signed on to install Beam units in their offices.Because let’s be real – this isn’t something you and I will be setting up in our living rooms just yet. It’s clearly designed for high-end enterprise use and you’d need some serious space (and budget) to make it work.