Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

The US version of the Barbie phone is better than the global one

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nokia
The US version of the Barbie phone is better than the global one
You might recall the Barbie frenzy from last year, right? Well, capitalizing on the movie's success, HMD (Human Mobile Devices) teamed up with Mattel, the company behind Barbie, to officially unveil the Barbie phone back in February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). However, just yesterday, HMD announced that the Barbie phone is ready to roll out, with pre-orders in the US kicking off next month.

When it comes to the specs, there is nothing groundbreaking. The HMD Barbie phone is basically a dressed-up version of the Nokia 2660 Flip, sporting a lively pink color and a fresh theme. However, the US model does come with a few tweaks that set it apart from its global sibling.

The US version of the Barbie phone has more storage and better specs


For starters, instead of the Unisoc chip and the basic S30+ operating system in the global model, the US version of the HMD Barbie phone packs a Qualcomm 215 chip running KaiOS 3.1. RAM jumps up to 512MB with 4GB of storage, which is a notable improvement over the 64MB with 128MB in the international version. Both versions still support microSD cards up to 32GB.

Another standout difference is the camera – US users get a 5MP snapper on the cover, a big leap from the 0.3MP lens on the global model.

Connectivity-wise, the US Barbie phone also has a few twists. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 instead of the faster Bluetooth 5.0 but makes up for it with Wi-Fi and GPS/AGPS support, both of which are missing in the global variant. The US version also features a convenient hang holder on the flip bar and comes with a charger.

The battery capacity remains unchanged, and the overall screen size and dimensions are identical. This essentially suggests that HMD has simply given the Nokia 2780 Flip a Barbie makeover instead of the Nokia 2660, which serves as the global version.



The HMD Barbie phone is priced at £99 (about $130 when directly converted) in the UK and €129 (roughly $143 when directly converted) across Europe. Meanwhile, the American version will set you back $129. If you are in the US, you can start pre-ordering it on September 23, with the official launch happening on October 1.

Recommended Stories
Recently, flip phones like the Nokia 2760 and its relatives have seen a resurgence in the US. Why, you ask? It seems a lot of folks are craving a break from the constant online connectivity and smartphones, so they are turning back to these simpler devices that focus just on the basics – staying in touch.

As for whether the Barbie phone will fly off the shelves, only time will tell. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if it does since many fans will likely grab one just for the fun of it. Plus, it is an ideal choice for kids, especially if you are not ready to hand them a smartphone yet and if they are Barbie enthusiasts, of course.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless