Fashion’s newest trend is a tech trick that is almost impossible to spot

— Johnny Kangasniemi, Photographer.





Part of the concern lies in how convincing the AI results are. Many viewers scrolling through H&M’s site or social feeds may not realize the images were synthetically created. The photorealism is made possible by training AI models on large datasets consisting of many photographs taken from different angles and lighting conditions. This allows the algorithm to produce lifelike outputs that mimic the model’s features with remarkable accuracy.H&M is not alone in this shift. Spanish retailer Mango has also launched marketing campaigns featuring AI-generated models. Last year, Levi’s announced plans to use AI-created figures as part of an effort to diversify its model representation.Whether this trend continues to scale or sparks broader backlash, one thing is clear: the line between synthetic and real is becoming harder to distinguish — and that’s making many in the fashion and creative industries uneasy.