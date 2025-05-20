Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

The Google Play store is getting smarter, and that’s good news for Android users

A wave of updates is rolling out to improve how you explore, install, and engage with your favorite apps.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google
Image of a smartphone screen displaying app icons including Play Store
At this year’s Google I/O, Google shared a slew of new updates coming to the Play Store. While a lot of these are meant to help developers, they’re also going to improve the experience for Android users everywhere. Whether you’re using a Pixel 9 Pro, Galaxy S25 Ultra, or a budget-friendly phone like the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro or the OnePlus 13R, these changes will benefit anyone with access to the Play Store.

Better apps, fewer bugs


One of the biggest improvements is around app quality. Developers now have new tools to track how their apps perform and fix issues faster. They’ll even be able to stop a buggy update after it goes live, so users won’t get stuck with broken versions of apps.

Google is also making it easier for developers to update their app pages with better images, videos, and audio samples. That means you’ll start seeing clearer, more helpful app listings when browsing on the Play Store.

Easier discovery and more personalized content


Google is adding more ways to help people find the right apps. New curated spaces are expanding globally, showing off content based on local trends and interests, like sports, comics, and entertainment.


For example, the comics space in Japan has become a go-to destination, with over 930,000 users returning each month. These curated sections will now reach more countries and categories, making it easier to discover apps tied to your interests.


There are also new topic pages that group apps around themes like travel and media. If you're planning a trip, the Play Store will now highlight travel apps in one place to help with everything from booking flights to exploring local guides. These topic pages will be accessible from multiple spots, including search results and app listings.


Smarter features powered by AI


AI is also starting to play a bigger role across the Play Store. Google is using AI to suggest the best time and method for users to pay, helping reduce failed transactions. AI will also power more personalized recommendations, tailored to your habits and preferences. These smarter suggestions aim to help users find the right apps faster, and keep them coming back.


Simpler subscriptions and smarter payments


Subscriptions are getting easier to manage with a new multi-product checkout feature. That means you’ll be able to buy a base subscription along with add-ons—like extra content or premium features—in one single transaction. Instead of juggling multiple charges or renewal dates, users will see one price and one payment.

Recommended Stories

This is especially helpful in apps like Marvel Contest of Champions, where players often buy special in-game items or passes. Being able to bundle these purchases could make the overall experience more seamless and user-friendly.


Boosting engagement through achievements and content


To keep users engaged, Google is highlighting more of what apps have to offer. That includes things like achievements, which are becoming more visible in certain game listings. If you’re playing a game with in-app trophies or unlockable rewards, those highlights may soon be shown directly on the app’s Play Store page.

Image of Google Play Achievements pages
Google Play achievements. | Image credit — Google

For apps that rely on media, developers can now add hero content carousels and YouTube playlists. Audio-based apps, especially in the health and wellness category, can include audio previews that give users a quick sample. In testing, this feature made users three times more likely to download an app.


What this means for you


All of these updates are coming to the Play Store soon, and they’ll affect nearly every Android phone in use today. Whether it’s better apps, smarter recommendations, easier checkouts, or just a quicker way to find your favorite comics or games, Android users everywhere are going to notice the difference.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless