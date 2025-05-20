The Google Play store is getting smarter, and that’s good news for Android users
A wave of updates is rolling out to improve how you explore, install, and engage with your favorite apps.
At this year’s Google I/O, Google shared a slew of new updates coming to the Play Store. While a lot of these are meant to help developers, they’re also going to improve the experience for Android users everywhere. Whether you’re using a Pixel 9 Pro, Galaxy S25 Ultra, or a budget-friendly phone like the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro or the OnePlus 13R, these changes will benefit anyone with access to the Play Store.
Better apps, fewer bugs
Easier discovery and more personalized content
Google is adding more ways to help people find the right apps. New curated spaces are expanding globally, showing off content based on local trends and interests, like sports, comics, and entertainment.
Google Play YouTube Playlists and Sport pages. | Image credit — Google
For example, the comics space in Japan has become a go-to destination, with over 930,000 users returning each month. These curated sections will now reach more countries and categories, making it easier to discover apps tied to your interests.
Google Play Comics pages. | Image credit — Google
There are also new topic pages that group apps around themes like travel and media. If you're planning a trip, the Play Store will now highlight travel apps in one place to help with everything from booking flights to exploring local guides. These topic pages will be accessible from multiple spots, including search results and app listings.
Google Play travel page. | Image credit — Google
Smarter features powered by AI
AI is also starting to play a bigger role across the Play Store. Google is using AI to suggest the best time and method for users to pay, helping reduce failed transactions. AI will also power more personalized recommendations, tailored to your habits and preferences. These smarter suggestions aim to help users find the right apps faster, and keep them coming back.
You can now create an AI-generated Google Play profile. | Image credit — Google
Simpler subscriptions and smarter payments
Subscriptions are getting easier to manage with a new multi-product checkout feature. That means you’ll be able to buy a base subscription along with add-ons—like extra content or premium features—in one single transaction. Instead of juggling multiple charges or renewal dates, users will see one price and one payment.
Google Play's multi-product checkout. | Image credit — Google
This is especially helpful in apps like Marvel Contest of Champions, where players often buy special in-game items or passes. Being able to bundle these purchases could make the overall experience more seamless and user-friendly.
Marvel Contest of Champions on Google Play. | Image credit — Google
Boosting engagement through achievements and content
To keep users engaged, Google is highlighting more of what apps have to offer. That includes things like achievements, which are becoming more visible in certain game listings. If you’re playing a game with in-app trophies or unlockable rewards, those highlights may soon be shown directly on the app’s Play Store page.
Google Play achievements. | Image credit — Google
For apps that rely on media, developers can now add hero content carousels and YouTube playlists. Audio-based apps, especially in the health and wellness category, can include audio previews that give users a quick sample. In testing, this feature made users three times more likely to download an app.
Google Play Content Carousel. | Image credit — Google
What this means for you
All of these updates are coming to the Play Store soon, and they’ll affect nearly every Android phone in use today. Whether it’s better apps, smarter recommendations, easier checkouts, or just a quicker way to find your favorite comics or games, Android users everywhere are going to notice the difference.
