The Google app may be getting an Apple Spotlight-like universal search feature



The folks at Android Authority were able to dig into the code of the latest beta (15.30.27.29.) of the Google app and find something interesting. It seems like the Google app could get a universal search feature similar to Apple's Spotlight. This would allow you to find anything on the device, like contacts, apps, images, and what have you.





The Google app is possibly going to get a nice feature that could make it your go-to app. Right now, you can use the app for simple searches, Google Lens, and even sing to it to find a song stuck in your head all day. But Google is working on making the app even more useful, and the latest beta shows a hint of what could be in the feature set in the future.This is very convenient and could make the Google app your one-stop shop for everything. A similar feature has been available with various Android launchers, so it's not entirely new.But this time, it will come with Google's own app. It seems you can also customize what data to be shown in the search. But of course, this will depend if the phone makers decide to use this one instead of their own version of it.For now, we don't know when this feature will roll out globally, as it's still in its development stages. I personally would love to see the feature on the Google app, as the app is already quite useful with Hum to Search and quick access to searching.